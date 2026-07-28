Delhi University (DU) has invited applications for a new set of internship and placement opportunities, giving undergraduate and postgraduate students a chance to gain practical industry experience while earning a monthly stipend. The latest openings, published on the university's official website, are available across multiple sectors and offer stipends of up to Rs 25,000 per month.

The recruitment drive includes opportunities from Be Quotient, Planet 9X Technologies, and Internzvalley, allowing students from diverse academic disciplines to explore roles that match their educational background and career interests.

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DU Students Can Apply for Multiple Paid Internship Opportunities

The newly announced opportunities cater to students pursuing courses in psychology, commerce, business administration, sales and marketing, among others. Each organisation has specified its own eligibility requirements, work location, stipend structure and application deadline.

Students are encouraged to review the official notification carefully before applying to ensure they meet the required qualifications for their preferred role.

DU Internship 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official Delhi University website at du.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the internship or placement opportunity you wish to apply for.

Step 3: Check the eligibility criteria, stipend, job role, and application deadline.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Review the details and submit the application before the deadline.

Internship Details: Companies, Eligibility and Stipends

Be Quotient is seeking applications from candidates pursuing or holding a BA or MA in Psychology or an allied discipline. The internship will be conducted in Mumbai and will last between three and six months. Selected interns will receive a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. The deadline for submitting applications is July 25.

Planet 9X Technologies has announced internship openings for students enrolled in BBA and BCom programmes at Delhi University. The internship is based in New Delhi and offers a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000, in addition to performance-linked incentives. Eligible candidates can apply until July 29.

Internzvalley Announces Internship and Placement Roles

Internzvalley is recruiting students for both internship and full-time placement positions. The available roles include Business Development Intern (Sales and Marketing) and Business Development Associate (BDA).

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The positions are based at the company's Bengaluru office and require candidates to work full-time. Students from the 2023–2027 batches enrolled in regular Delhi University programmes are eligible to apply.

Those selected as Business Development Interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000, along with incentives of up to Rs 10,000. Candidates who successfully complete the probation period for the Business Development Associate role may be offered an annual package of Rs 7.5 lakh, making it an attractive career opportunity for graduating students.

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