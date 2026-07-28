Parliament Set To Hold Key Debate On Anti-Paper Leak Bill Today After Days Of Protests

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English NewsNewsIndiaParliament Deadlock Likely To End As LS To Hold Key Debate On Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Bill Today

Parliament Deadlock Likely To End As LS To Hold Key Debate On Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Bill Today

The Bill was was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Union Minister Jitendra Singh amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs, following which the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lok Sabha to discuss Bill against examination malpractices.
  • Bill proposes harsher penalties for paper leaks, organized crimes.
  • Special task force, fast-track courts for quick trials.
  • Opposition protests police action; debate expected despite disruptions.

The Lok Sabha is expected to take up discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 on Tuesday, a day after its introduction was overshadowed by repeated adjournments amid Opposition protests over alleged police action against demonstrators across the country.

The Bill, introduced on Monday by Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination paper leaks and other malpractices. Although it was listed for discussion, the House could not take it up due to continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs, particularly over allegations that police used an AK-47 during student protests in Bihar.

According to the Lok Sabha List of Business for July 28, Union Minister Jitendra Singh will move the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to be taken into consideration and passed by the Lok Sabha. The Bill is the only legislative business listed for consideration and passing in the Lower House.

Six-Hour Debate Expected

The parliamentary deadlock is expected to ease after efforts by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who has offered a dedicated six-hour discussion on the legislation. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged Opposition parties to participate, saying more time could be allocated if required, ANI reported.

Rijiju warned that the government could proceed with passing the Bill even without a debate if disruptions continue. BJP leaders, including Jagdambika Pal and Tarun Chugh, accused the Opposition of politicising an issue concerning students instead of contributing to examination reforms. 

What The Bill Proposes

The amendment Bill was brought after nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

It proposes increasing the punishment for those involved in paper leaks and unfair examination practices to five to ten years' imprisonment, up from the existing three to five years, while raising the maximum fine from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

For organised examination-related crimes, the minimum jail term would increase from five years to seven years, with imprisonment extending up to 10 years and fines rising from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

The Bill also proposes stricter action against service providers involved in malpractice, increasing the maximum penalty to Rs 5 crore and extending the debarment period from conducting public examinations from four years to eight years.

ALSO READ: NEET Protest Cases: Assam, Bihar Announce FIR Withdrawals After CJP Warning

Among its key provisions, the Bill empowers the Centre to constitute a Special Task Force to investigate paper leak cases.

It also mandates completion of investigations within two months, provides for Special Fast-Track Courts to conduct day-to-day hearings, and requires trials to be completed within three months of filing the chargesheet.

The legislation also proposes the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors for every fast-track court.

Opposition Seeks Accountability

The Opposition continued to press for a discussion on alleged police excesses during student protests. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being responsible for the police action, while Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the need for a tougher anti-paper leak law if FIRs were allegedly still being filed against protesting students.

Congress leader Pawan Khera demanded a statement from the Home Minister over the reported use of an AK-47 during protests in Bihar's Siwan district. A police constable allegedly involved in the incident has since been suspended pending departmental proceedings.

Despite the political confrontation, several Opposition parties, including the AAP and the JMM, have indicated they are prepared to participate in the debate, while calling for greater safeguards to prevent misuse of the law and ensure comprehensive reforms to the examination system.

ALSO READ: Delhi Protest Violence: 989 Protesters Had Criminal Records, 101 With Murder Charges

Before You Go

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary purpose of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026?

The Bill seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination paper leaks and other malpractices. It was introduced following nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak.

What new punishments does the Bill propose for unfair examination practices?

The Bill proposes increasing imprisonment for paper leaks to 5-10 years and the maximum fine to Rs 50 lakh. For organized crimes, imprisonment could be 7-10 years with fines up to Rs 10 crore.

What new provisions does the Bill include for investigation and trial of paper leak cases?

The Bill empowers the Centre to form a Special Task Force for investigations, which must be completed within two months. It also mandates Special Fast-Track Courts to complete trials within three months of filing the chargesheet.

When is the Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026 scheduled for discussion?

The Lok Sabha is expected to take up discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 on Tuesday, July 28. Its introduction was previously overshadowed by Opposition protests.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
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CJP OM BIRLA PARLIAMENT 'Lok Sabha' NEET Protests NEET Paper Leak Protests Anti-paper Leak Bill
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