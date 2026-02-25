O’Romeo Dominates Theatres On Tuesday; Beats Assi, Mardaani 3, Border 2 At Box Office

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O’Romeo continues to perform strongly at the box office. The film outpaced several major releases this year, including Assi, Mardaani 3, and Border 2, in terms of daily collections on Tuesday. However, in overall lifetime earnings, it still trails behind Sunny Deol’s Border 2.



O’Romeo Box Office Collection

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film has collected Rs 59.05 crore so far. Its first-week total stands at Rs 47.1 crore, and on February 24, it added Rs 1.65 crore to its box office collection.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Tripti Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah, and Avinash Tiwary in key roles. It has become Shahid Kapoor’s sixth-highest grosser, surpassing Haider and Kaminey. For Triptii Dimri, it marks one of her highest-grossing projects to date.

Assi Box Office Collection

The film, starring Taapsee Pannu, Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kani Kusruti, was released last Friday. It opened with Rs 1 crore and has so far earned Rs 5.75 crore at the box office. Its strongest performance came over the weekend, collecting Rs 1.6 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.

On February 24, the film minted Rs 0.85 crore at the box office.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films, is currently in its 27th day in theatres. The film has collected Rs 48.21 crore so far but has struggled to maintain momentum after its opening week.

On February 24, the film’s fourth Tuesday, it earned just 0.25 crore at the box office. The film opened with Rs 4 crore, followed by Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday. However, collections declined in the subsequent weeks. Week 1 brought in Rs 26.3 crore, Week 2 collected Rs 14 crore, and Week 3 added Rs 5.4 crore.

Border 2 Box Office Collection

Border 2, which was released on January 23, has emerged as a major box office success, minting Rs 326.57 crore. The Sunny Deol-starrer collected Rs 0.34 crore at the box office on Tuesday. The film recorded its highest single-day collection on its first Monday, benefiting from positive word of mouth and the Republic Day holiday. On February 24, it earned Rs 0.34 crore.

The film collected Rs 224.25 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 70.15 crore in the second week. In week three, it earned Rs 23.35 crore, while its fourth-week collection stood at Rs 6.6 crore.