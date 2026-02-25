Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentO’Romeo Dominates Theatres On Tuesday; Beats Assi, Mardaani 3, Border 2 At Box Office

O’Romeo Dominates Theatres On Tuesday; Beats Assi, Mardaani 3, Border 2 At Box Office

O’Romeo fared better at the box office on Tuesday when compared to the biggest releases of this year, including Assi, Mardaani 3, and Border 2.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O’Romeo continues to perform strongly at the box office. The film outpaced several major releases this year, including Assi, Mardaani 3, and Border 2, in terms of daily collections on Tuesday. However, in overall lifetime earnings, it still trails behind Sunny Deol’s Border 2.

O’Romeo Box Office Collection

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film has collected Rs 59.05 crore so far. Its first-week total stands at Rs 47.1 crore, and on February 24, it added Rs 1.65 crore to its box office collection.

ALSO READ| ‘Dhurandhar Ya Animal…,’ O’Romeo Actor Speaks As Vishal Bhardwaj’s Film Mints Rs 57.45 Cr At Box Office

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Tripti Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Tamannaah, and Avinash Tiwary in key roles. It has become Shahid Kapoor’s sixth-highest grosser, surpassing Haider and Kaminey. For Triptii Dimri, it marks one of her highest-grossing projects to date. 

Assi Box Office Collection

The film, starring Taapsee Pannu, Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kani Kusruti, was released last Friday. It opened with Rs 1 crore and has so far earned Rs 5.75 crore at the box office. Its strongest performance came over the weekend, collecting Rs 1.6 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.

On February 24, the film minted Rs 0.85 crore at the box office.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films, is currently in its 27th day in theatres. The film has collected Rs 48.21 crore so far but has struggled to maintain momentum after its opening week.

ALSO READ| ‘Blessings And Wishes’: PM Modi Writes To Vijay Deverakonda’s Parents Ahead Of Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna

On February 24, the film’s fourth Tuesday, it earned just 0.25 crore at the box office. The film opened with Rs 4 crore, followed by Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday. However, collections declined in the subsequent weeks. Week 1 brought in Rs 26.3 crore, Week 2 collected Rs 14 crore, and Week 3 added Rs 5.4 crore.

Border 2 Box Office Collection

Border 2, which was released on January 23, has emerged as a major box office success, minting Rs 326.57 crore. The Sunny Deol-starrer collected Rs 0.34 crore at the box office on Tuesday. The film recorded its highest single-day collection on its first Monday, benefiting from positive word of mouth and the Republic Day holiday. On February 24, it earned Rs 0.34 crore. 

The film collected Rs 224.25 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 70.15 crore in the second week. In week three, it earned Rs 23.35 crore, while its fourth-week collection stood at Rs 6.6 crore.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has O’Romeo collected at the box office?

O’Romeo has collected Rs 59.05 crore so far. Its first-week total was Rs 47.1 crore.

How is O’Romeo performing compared to other films this year?

O’Romeo has outpaced films like Assi, Mardaani 3, and Border 2 in daily collections on Tuesday, though it trails Border 2 in lifetime earnings.

What is the current box office collection of Mardaani 3?

Mardaani 3 has collected Rs 48.21 crore so far. It earned Rs 0.25 crore on its fourth Tuesday.

What is the lifetime box office collection of Border 2?

Border 2 has emerged as a major success, minting Rs 326.57 crore at the box office.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Border 2 Mardaani 3 O Romeo Assi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
O’Romeo Dominates Theatres On Tuesday; Beats Assi, Mardaani 3, Border 2 At Box Office
O’Romeo Dominates Theatres On Tuesday; Beats Assi, Mardaani 3, Border 2 At Box Office
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Hospitalisation Reports False, Says Team; Director Underwent Routine Check-Up
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Hospitalisation Reports False, Says Team; Director Underwent Routine Check-Up
Entertainment
‘Blessing And Wishes’: PM Modi Writes To Vijay Deverakonda’s Parents Ahead Of Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna
‘Blessing And Wishes’: PM Modi Writes To Vijay Deverakonda’s Parents Ahead Of Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: How Much Is The Net Worth Of The Power Couple?
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: How Much Is The Net Worth Of The Power Couple?
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget