Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Blessing And Wishes’: PM Modi Writes To Vijay Deverakonda’s Parents Ahead Of Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna

‘Blessing And Wishes’: PM Modi Writes To Vijay Deverakonda’s Parents Ahead Of Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 01:07 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, which will take place on February 26, followed by a reception in Hyderabad on March 4. Ahead of the ceremony, the Prime Minister blessed the couple and extended his best wishes to both families.

‘Pleasure to Be Invited for Vijay, Rashmika’s Wedding’

In a message addressed to Vijay’s parents, Madhavi and Goverdhan Rao, PM Modi wrote, “It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion.”

He further stated, “This marks the beginning of a new and beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. In the spirit of sakha saptapada bhava, having taken seven steps together, the couple become lifelong friends. While Vijay and Rashmika are well-versed in film scripts, this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen.”

Concluding his message, the Prime Minister added, “May the days, months and years ahead be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they shoulder responsibilities together, embrace each other’s imperfections, learn from one another’s strengths, and walk through life as true partners. My blessings and best wishes to the couple and their families on this momentous occasion.”

‘The Wedding Of Virosh’

The couple, who got engaged in October last year, officially confirmed their wedding on February 23. Referring to it as the “Wedding of Virosh”, they shared a note addressed to their fans on their individual Instagram Stories. 

“Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to call it - ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love (sic)!” the note read.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
‘Blessing And Wishes’: PM Modi Writes To Vijay Deverakonda’s Parents Ahead Of Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna
‘Blessing And Wishes’: PM Modi Writes To Vijay Deverakonda’s Parents Ahead Of Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: How Much Is The Net Worth Of The Power Couple?
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: How Much Is The Net Worth Of The Power Couple?
Entertainment
Poonam Pandey Visits Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Vrindavan, Video Goes Viral
Poonam Pandey Visits Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Vrindavan, Video Goes Viral
Entertainment
Govt Blocks 5 OTT Platforms For Streaming Obscene Content - Full List
Govt Blocks 5 OTT Platforms For Streaming Obscene Content - Full List
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Exclusive: Rahul Gandhi Faces Criticism as BJP Leaders Highlight Alleged Pattern of Constant Opposition
Exclusive: Dhami Reflects on 4.5-Year Tenure as Uttarakhand CM, Highlights Achievements & Kumbh Prep
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget