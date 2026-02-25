‘Blessing And Wishes’: PM Modi Writes To Vijay Deverakonda’s Parents Ahead Of Wedding With Rashmika Mandanna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to the wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, which will take place on February 26, followed by a reception in Hyderabad on March 4. Ahead of the ceremony, the Prime Minister blessed the couple and extended his best wishes to both families.

‘Pleasure to Be Invited for Vijay, Rashmika’s Wedding’

In a message addressed to Vijay’s parents, Madhavi and Goverdhan Rao, PM Modi wrote, “It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion.”

He further stated, “This marks the beginning of a new and beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. In the spirit of sakha saptapada bhava, having taken seven steps together, the couple become lifelong friends. While Vijay and Rashmika are well-versed in film scripts, this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen.”

Concluding his message, the Prime Minister added, “May the days, months and years ahead be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they shoulder responsibilities together, embrace each other’s imperfections, learn from one another’s strengths, and walk through life as true partners. My blessings and best wishes to the couple and their families on this momentous occasion.”

‘The Wedding Of Virosh’

The couple, who got engaged in October last year, officially confirmed their wedding on February 23. Referring to it as the “Wedding of Virosh”, they shared a note addressed to their fans on their individual Instagram Stories.

“Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to call it - ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love (sic)!” the note read.