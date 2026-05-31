Bengal Cabinet Expansion: 35 Ministers to Take Oath Tomorrow, Announces CM Adhikari

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HomeCitiesWest Bengal Cabinet Expansion: 35 Ministers to Take Oath Tomorrow, Announces CM Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Cabinet Expansion: 35 Ministers to Take Oath Tomorrow, Announces CM Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced a cabinet expansion, with 35 ministers set to take oath on June 1 at Nabanna. Portfolios are yet to be announced by the new BJP government.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 31 May 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Bengal cabinet to expand with 35 new ministers.
  • Ministers will take oath on June 1, 2026.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced an expansion of the state cabinet. Sharing the update on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the full Council of Ministers of the nationalist government elected by the people of West Bengal is being constituted.

According to Adhikari, 35 ministers will take the oath of office on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 11 am as part of the cabinet expansion.

Oath-Taking Ceremony At Nabanna

The Chief Minister said the swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nabanna, the state secretariat. West Bengal Governor RN Ravi will administer the oath of office and secrecy to all the ministers.

The cabinet expansion is being seen as a significant step following the formation of the new government. The ministers are expected to be assigned responsibilities for various departments after taking oath.

However, the state government has not yet officially announced the allocation of portfolios.

Key Step In Strengthening Administrative Structure

The event is considered important in West Bengal's political landscape as it will enable the government's administrative structure to become fully operational. Following the cabinet expansion, responsibilities across different departments are expected to be formally assigned.

The BJP formed the government in West Bengal after defeating Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections. Following the victory, the party chose Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister, marking the BJP's first-ever government in the state.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suvendu Adhikari WEst Bengal Nabanna West Bengal Cabinet Expansion
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