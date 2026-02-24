Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial O’Romeo, with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, has minted Rs 57.45 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 90.85 crore worldwide so far. While the film is yet to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club, actor Hussain Dalal, who plays Chotu, believes audiences should avoid comparing it to big-scale action entertainers like Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 or Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

‘Dhurandhar Ya Animal…’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hussain said that many viewers assumed O’Romeo would be an “angry” film. However, he clarified that the movie belongs to a completely different space.

“People have gotten used to crazy box office numbers for an angry film. And they assumed this one would be similar. But it isn’t that kind of film. It’s a story-driven film. In it, the girl wants to murder four people, and there’s a much bigger plot at play,” Hussain told Hindustan Times.

He further added that the film does not rely on over-the-top heroism or mass action moments. “No one is just shouting and killing people here. It’s different. I enjoy all kinds of films, but expecting O’Romeo to perform like Dhurandhar, Animal, or Border 2 is unfair. The genre itself is different,” he said.

Dalal also pointed out that the film “survived” its crucial Monday test and has been “fairly accepted” by audiences. According to him, cinema should allow space for diverse genres instead of constantly comparing box office numbers. He also praised Vishal Bhardwaj’s storytelling style.

“Vishal Bhardwaj is the master of poetic tragedy. Sanjay Leela Bhansali does poetic tragedy through a magnum opus filter; nobody does poetic tragedy through a real filter like Vishal… The original voices should be looked at with a slightly more respectful filter than just comparing them with other films, or seeing how much it did on a Friday or Monday.”

For Hussain, the film is a “complete success” if it is appreciated on its own merit rather than measured against commercial benchmarks.

O’Romeo Box Office Collection

O’Romeo collected Rs 47.1 crore at the box office in its first week, taking its total India collection to Rs 57.45 crore. The film saw its biggest dip on the second Monday, while the second Saturday recorded a noticeable spike in earnings.

February 13 – Rs 8.5 crore

February 14 – Rs 12.65 crore

February 15 – Rs 9 crore

February 16 – Rs 4.85 crore

February 17 – Rs 5.35 crore

February 18 – Rs 3.65 crore

February 19 – Rs 3.1 crore

February 20 – Rs 2.15 crore

February 21 – Rs 3.4 crore

February 22 – Rs 3.15 crore

February 23 – Rs 1.65 crore

February 24 – Yet to be calculated

With its current numbers, the film has become Shahid Kapoor’s sixth highest-grossing film, surpassing Haider and Kaminey. It is also Triptii Dimri’s third-highest-grossing project so far.

O’Romeo

The film was released on February 13, just ahead of Valentine’s Day and also stars Nana Patekar, Avinah Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. The film is inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai and narrates the story of Ustara and Afsha Qureshi, also known as Rani Sharma, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, respectively.