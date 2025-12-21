Nora Fatehi Speaks Out After Mumbai Car Crash, Calls It ‘Terrifying And Traumatic’

Bollywood actor and performer Nora Fatehi has opened up about a frightening car accident she was involved in on Saturday afternoon in Mumbai. The incident occurred while she was travelling to attend the Sunburn Festival, when a vehicle allegedly driven by a drunk person crashed into her car. The collision left the actor shaken and injured, prompting her to later address fans directly through Instagram Stories.

Describing the incident as deeply unsettling, Nora called it one of the most terrifying experiences of her life, while reassuring followers that she is now safe.

‘A Drunk Person Smashed My Car’: Nora Recalls The Crash

#Mumbai: #NoraFatehi's car was involved in an accident, hit by a drunk driver.



Nora was on her way to the Sunburn Festival in Mumbai to attend David Guetta's concert.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/M1XqzcfT4j — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 21, 2025

In a video shared on Instagram, Nora spoke candidly about what happened and how severe the impact was.

She said, “Hey guys, I’m just coming here to tell you guys that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person that was driving under the influence smashed my car and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and it flinged me across the car. I bashed my head on the window.”

She confirmed that while the accident was serious, she escaped with relatively minor injuries.

Minor Injuries, Swelling, And Concussion

Updating fans on her condition, Nora shared that she sustained swelling, pain, and a slight concussion but expressed gratitude for having survived the crash.

She said,“I’m alive and I’m well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling and a slight concussion, I’m okay. I’m grateful for that.”

Despite the physical pain, the emotional toll of the incident was evident as she continued to process what had happened.

A Strong Message Against Drunk Driving

Using her platform, Nora issued a firm warning against drunk driving, calling the incident unnecessary and dangerous. She said, “That could have ended terribly, but I came to say this to say that this is why you should not not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with. In fact, I am not someone who has ever liked the idea of alcohol or anything like such as drugs, weed, anything that puts you in a different state of mind. It is not something I promote or even enjoy being around. You should not drink and drive. It’s 2025. I cannot believe that this is even a conversation.”

She further expressed disbelief that such an incident could occur in broad daylight, adding, “I can’t believe that this is even a scenario that has to happen at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. I could never imagine someone would be driving under the influence and putting people in harm’s way.”

‘I’m Slightly Still Traumatised’

While assuring fans that she is safe, Nora admitted that the experience left a lasting emotional impact.

She said, “Having said that, I just want to let everyone know I’m okay. I’m going to be suffering from pain for some time, but, thank God I am alive.”

She added honestly, “I’m not going to lie. That was a very scary, terrifying, traumatic moment. I’m slightly still traumatised.”

Why She Chose To Perform Despite the Accident

Nora also addressed her decision to continue with her professional commitment and perform at the Sunburn Festival alongside DJ David Guetta just hours after the crash.

She explained, “I don’t let anything get in the way of my work, my ambition, and any opportunities that I get. So, no drunk driver was going to get in that kind of opportunity. I worked way too hard to reach these milestones and moments. That might look crazy to you, but long story short, don’t drink and drive.”

Gratitude To Fans And A Final Appeal

Concluding her message, Nora thanked fans and well-wishers who checked in on her after the accident.

She said, “I want to say thank you to everyone who’s been reaching out to see if I’m okay. I really appreciate that. It does mean a lot to me and thank you to my fans who have been messaging, I know everyone’s so concerned.”

She once again reiterated her plea for road safety, stating, “There have been so many cases in India, in Mumbai itself, of people who killed other innocent people because they were drinking and driving. There is no excuse for that. I’m grateful that I’m okay and safe. I definitely saw my life flash behind right in front of my eyes, and I don’t wish that upon anybody.”

The actor’s message has since resonated widely, sparking renewed conversations around responsible driving and road safety.