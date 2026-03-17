Dhurandhar 2 Song ‘Main Aur Tu’ Just Dropped On Spotify. Have You Heard It Yet?

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The song ‘Main Aur Tu’ from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped on Spotify, and fans can’t keep calm. The release coincided with a grand music launch event held in Mumbai for the film. The event, touted as one of the biggest promotional activities for the sequel - Dhurandhar 2 - was open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, with free entry passes. Interestingly, some Spotify users also received in-app invitations to attend the special launch.

Dhurandhar 2 New Song

Main Aur Tu, sung by Shashwant Sachdev, Jasmine Sandlas and Reble, with music composed by Sachdev. The lyrics have been penned by Jasmine Sandlas and Reble. Soon after its release, the track received mixed reactions, with listeners taking to social media to share their opinions.

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The song has divided opinion among listeners. While some called it “peak madness” and a “party banger,” others were far less impressed, with a section of users criticising it heavily and calling it “asbolute s-t”.

Social Media Reactions

“Unpopular opinion: Yo Yo Honey Singh already did this in 51 Glorious Days,” said one social media user.

Another added, “Bro, No hate for Sashwat, but he's just lifting edm beats and samples, coz fools like you have not been exposed to this kinda music before.”

“Another remake song,” commented a third.

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A fourth said, “Wow… This is absolute s-t.”

“Main Aur Tu is a party banger,” said yet another social media user.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated to hit theatres on March 19 to milk the festive weekend of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Advance bookings for the film have opened on a strong note, with global pre-sales already crossing Rs 135 crore, including blocked seats.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, along with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, and is both written and directed by Aditya Dhar. It has received an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board and has a runtime of 3 hours and 49 minutes, which is 16 minutes longer than the original.