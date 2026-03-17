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HomeEntertainmentNora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt Song ‘Sarke Chunar’ To Get New Lyrics; Makers To Re-Release With Apology

Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt Song ‘Sarke Chunar’ To Get New Lyrics; Makers To Re-Release With Apology

The makers of the Hindi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, will be re-released with clean lyrics and an apology note by the makers.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 04:57 PM (IST)
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Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt’s song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke has been facing backlash since its release over its explicit lyrics and suggestive choreography. Amid legal complaints against the makers, including the actors, the video was taken down from YouTube and made private. The track, from the Kannada film KD: The Devil, is credited to lyricist Raqueeb Alam. Following the controversy, the makers are reportedly revising the song, with a new version expected to be released today.

Makers To Re-Release Song With Apology

According to a report by HT City, the makers plan to release the song with cleaner lyrics. “They called me on Monday night and requested me to write a fresh version with clean lyrics. I sent it to them on Tuesday morning, and it was recorded the same day. They are planning to release the song on Tuesday evening along with an apology note,” the outlet quoted the lyricist as saying.

ALSO READ| ‘Vulgarity, Cheap Attention Seeking Tactics,’ Kangana Ranaut Slams Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song From Kannada Film

The lyricist, who has faced criticism online for the explicit lines, has denied full authorship of the lyrics. He said his role was limited to translating the song and that he was informed the final lines would later be adjusted to suit the track’s meter.

“Yeh lyrics maine nahi likhe hain; they were written by the film’s director Prem in Kannada. When I was asked to write this, I refused, saying such songs would not work and would also be censored. They told me to simply translate the Kannada version, and they would set it to the song’s meter. Words like ‘Choosega’ and ‘chaatega’ are part of the original version itself,” he said.

He also admitted that the song carries double meanings, noting that only towards the end does it become clear that the reference is to an alcohol bottle.

ALSO READ| NHRC Notice Over Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt Song ‘Sarke Chunar’ From Kannada Film; YouTube Video Goes Private

“But before that, everything is so vulgar. I had refused. Why do I need to write such songs? When I write good songs, people don’t notice. I have written Chikri Chikri in Hindi for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi. I also wrote all the Hindi songs of Pushpa. I feel humiliated because of Sarke Chunar,” he added.

Kangana Ranaut Calls The Song Vulgar

Earlier today, Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised the song from the Kannada film KD: The Devil. She called it a cheap attention-seeking tactic.

“Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don’t think they have any shame…,” she told reporters. 

Onir, Armaan Malik Slam The Song

Filmmaker Onir also slammed the song, saying that authorities appear to be “okay with this rubbish” while objecting to the title of the film “Ghooskhor Pandat”. 

“And the Censor board is busy with the naming of a film GhooskhorPandat. Strange country we are becoming... opposing Valentine's Day celebration, interfaith marriage/ celebration, while ok with this rubbish.”

On Monday, singer Armaan Malik said he had to listen to the song twice to believe what he was hearing. “This showed up on my timeline, and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.



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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' facing backlash?

The song is facing backlash due to its explicit lyrics and suggestive choreography. This has led to legal complaints against the makers.

What action has been taken regarding the song's video?

The video of the song has been taken down from YouTube and made private following the controversy and legal complaints.

Are the makers planning to release a new version of the song?

Yes, the makers are reportedly revising the song with cleaner lyrics and plan to release a new version soon, along with an apology.

Who is credited for the lyrics of 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'?

Raqueeb Alam is credited as the lyricist. However, he has stated that his role was primarily translation and that the original lyrics were by the film's director.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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