Dhurandhar: The Revenge To Run 16 Minutes Longer Than First Part; Gets CBFC ‘A’ Rating

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With just two days to go for its theatrical release and one day left for paid preview shows, Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and runs 16 minutes longer than the first instalment.

Dhurandhar 2 runs for 3 hours 49 minutes, which means for 229 minutes. With this runtime, it becomes the seventh-longest-running Indian film of all time after Tamas (298 minutes), Thavamai Thavamirundhu (275 minutes), LOC: Kargil (255 minutes), Mera Naam Joker (248 minutes), Sangam (238 minutes), and Lagaan (233 minutes).

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Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi and is directed by Aditya Dhar. It will release on March 19 and will clash at the box office with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Darling Krishna’s Love Mocktail 3.

The first part of the franchise, released on December 5 last year, has so far earned Rs 1,306.85 crore worldwide, including Rs 1,007.35 crore in India and Rs 299.50 crore overseas. Ahead of the sequel, the makers also re-released the first film across 500 screens worldwide and streamed it on Netflix starting January 30 this year.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings Break Records

According to Sacnilk’s data, Dhurandhar 2 has already recorded Rs 40.70 crore in advance bookings for its premiere shows on March 18, including blocked seats. For the first day of release on March 19, bookings had already reached Rs 30.75 crore by 2 PM on March 17, with over 6.7 lakh tickets sold across more than 15,000 shows (including blocked seats).

Overseas, pre-sale collections for the opening weekend have reached approximately Rs 65 crore, pushing the total global advance booking collection past Rs 135 crore, including blocked seats.

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The Hindi version is leading in pre-bookings, while dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada are also contributing to the film’s momentum.

24-Hour Shows In Several Regions

Due to overwhelming demand, cinemas are adding new shows, including late-night and post-midnight screenings. This makes Dhurandhar 2 one of the first recent Indian films to run 24-hour shows in multiple regions. In Mumbai and Thane, theatres like PVR Chakala and Movie Max Sion will begin screenings from 1:50 AM, continuing on different screens until 11:30 PM.

In Thane and Ahmedabad, post-midnight shows have already started from Thursday. Many theatres in Western and Southern India will begin late-night screenings for the film in the next 24 hours.