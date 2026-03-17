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HomeEntertainmentSalim Khan Discharged From Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital After Nearly A Month, Returns Home

Salim Khan Discharged From Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital After Nearly A Month, Returns Home

Salim Khan Health Update: Salim Khan was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital a month after suffering a brain haemorrhage and has returned to his home at Galaxy Apartments.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, hospitalised in Mumbai last month after suffering a brain haemorrhage, was discharged on Tuesday and taken home, sources said.

The 90-year-old, one half of the celebrated Salim-Javed duo, which scripted films such as "Sholay", "Deewar" and "Don" with Javed Akhtar, was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 17.

A day after his admission, doctors at the hospital said Khan suffered a brain haemorrhage that had been tackled and he was put on ventilator support as a safeguard.

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"He has been treated successfully. He was discharged from the hospital a while ago," a source told PTI on Tuesday.

Earlier, in the morning, Salim Khan's son, superstar Salman Khan, arrived at the hospital.

His other children, including son Arbaaz Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, had visited him regularly in the hospital. His long-time partner Akhtar, had also visited him.

Other than "Sholay", "Deewar" and "Don", Khan and Akhtar also penned "Trishul", "Zanjeer", "Seeta Aur Geeta", "Haathi Mere Saathi", "Yaadon Ki Baarat" and "Mr India".

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Hailing from an affluent family in Indore, Salim Khan arrived in Mumbai in his 20s with dreams of stardom. He was good-looking and confident that he would make a mark in the industry as an actor, but that did not happen.

After struggling for close to a decade and getting confined to small roles in films, he changed lanes.

He worked as an assistant to Abrar Alvi and soon met Akhtar to form one of Hindi cinema's most formidable writing partnerships. They worked together on two dozen movies, with most of them achieving blockbuster status. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the health issue Salim Khan was hospitalised for?

Salim Khan was hospitalized after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Doctors successfully treated the condition.

When was Salim Khan discharged from the hospital?

He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and taken home. He had been admitted on February 17.

Which famous films did Salim Khan script?

Salim Khan, with Javed Akhtar, scripted blockbuster films like 'Sholay', 'Deewar', 'Don', 'Zanjeer', and 'Mr India'.

Who visited Salim Khan in the hospital?

His sons Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, sons-in-law, and his long-time partner Javed Akhtar visited him.

Published at : 17 Mar 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salim Khan Lilavati Hospital Salim Khan Health Update
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