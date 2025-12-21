Kiara Advani’s First Look As ‘Nadia’ In Toxic Sparks Harley Quinn Comparisons

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentKiara Advani’s First Look As ‘Nadia’ In Toxic Sparks Harley Quinn Comparisons

Kiara Advani stuns in her first look as Nadia from the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Adults. Fans praise her goth-inspired style and compare it to Harley Quinn.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The excitement around Kiara Advani’s return to the big screen reached new heights on Sunday as the first look of her character, Nadia, from the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Adults was revealed. Sharing the moment with fans, Yash, the film’s male lead, posted the poster on Instagram, which Kiara and the official film account quickly cross-posted. This marks Kiara’s first release since becoming a mother earlier this year and Yash’s first major project after the blockbuster success of the KGF franchise.

A Glimpse Of Nadia: Goth Glam And Emotional Depth

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

The poster presents Kiara in a striking black, off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, standing under the spotlight on a dance floor. Her gaze drifts away from the camera, accompanied by a pensive expression and tears streaming down her face. The dark, dramatic styling instantly drew comparisons to Tim Burton characters and even DC’s Harley Quinn. Fans shared their excitement, with one commenting, “She looks like lady Joker,” while another wrote, “Kiara as Nadia looks powerful already.”

The mix of elegance, intensity, and goth-inspired aesthetics promises a compelling new avatar for Kiara, sparking curiosity about Nadia’s journey in the film.

Yash’s Return Post-KGF And Fan Anticipation

As the leading man, Yash’s involvement has already raised expectations. Many fans predict Toxic could shatter box office records, given that it’s Yash’s first release since KGF Chapter 2, which helped him achieve pan-India stardom. The Prashanth Neel-directed franchise grossed over ₹1,500 crore worldwide, turning Yash into a household name across the country.

About Toxic: Cast, Crew, And Release

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic also features Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair in key roles. Uniquely, the film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and is set to release in six languages on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi.

With its intriguing storyline, star-studded cast, and visually striking characters, Toxic is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
