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English NewsEntertainmentNandamuri Balakrishna Suffers Knee Injury During NBK111 Shoot In Andhra's Kakinada, Filming Halted

Nandamuri Balakrishna Suffers Knee Injury During NBK111 Shoot In Andhra's Kakinada, Filming Halted

Nandamuri Balakrishna suffered a knee injury after slipping during an action scene for NBK111 in Kakinada. Doctors advised rest.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Balakrishna suffered a minor knee injury filming NBK111 action sequence.
  • Doctors advised rest after hospital treatment; production was suspended.
  • Actor known for performing own stunts, sparking concern among fans.
  • Filming for NBK111 will resume once Balakrishna receives medical clearance.

Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna sustained a knee injury after slipping while filming an action sequence for his upcoming movie, tentatively titled NBK111, at Kakinada Port in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district. The incident occurred during the shooting of a high-octane fight sequence, prompting the film's crew to briefly suspend production. Balakrishna was later taken to a private hospital in Kakinada, where doctors treated him and advised him to rest for a few days.

Balakrishna Injured While Filming Action Scene

The accident took place during a crucial action sequence featuring Balakrishna and actor Manchu Manoj. According to reports, Balakrishna lost his balance while performing the stunt and fell, suffering a minor injury to his knee.

Members of the film unit, including director Gopichand Malineni, immediately rushed to assist the actor after the mishap. Shooting was temporarily halted while Balakrishna received first aid before being shifted to a private hospital for further evaluation.

Doctors conducted the necessary scans and confirmed that the injury was minor. They subsequently advised the actor to take adequate rest before resuming work.

Shoot Paused as Crew Responds

The accident sparked concern among Balakrishna's fans and the Telugu film industry after news of the incident surfaced. However, reports indicating that the injury was not serious brought relief to his supporters.

Balakrishna is known for performing many of his action sequences himself instead of relying on stunt doubles, a trait that has earned him admiration from fans over the years. The actor is expected to return to the sets after completing the recommended period of rest.

ALSO READ: CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka Reach Jantar Mantar, Resume Protest With Slogans Amid Security Buildup

NBK111 Marks Balakrishna-Gopichand Reunion

NBK111 reunites Balakrishna with director Gopichand Malineni following the commercial success of Veera Simha Reddy. The film is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner.

The action entertainer is reportedly set against the backdrop of Mumbai, with Balakrishna said to be portraying a gangster-like character. Kajal Aggarwal stars opposite him, while Manchu Manoj is expected to play a powerful role.

The ongoing Kakinada schedule includes several major action sequences, with the confrontation between Balakrishna and Manchu Manoj expected to be one of the film's highlights.

Production is likely to resume once Balakrishna recovers and receives medical clearance to return to filming.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Nandamuri Balakrishna?

He suffered a minor knee injury after slipping during an action sequence for his film NBK111. The incident occurred at Kakinada Port in Andhra Pradesh.

Was filming for NBK111 paused?

Yes, production was temporarily suspended after Balakrishna's injury. Filming is expected to resume once he recovers and receives medical clearance.

What was the medical advice given to Balakrishna?

Doctors confirmed the injury was minor after conducting scans. They subsequently advised him to take adequate rest before returning to work.

Who is directing the film NBK111?

Gopichand Malineni is directing NBK111, marking a reunion with Balakrishna after

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tollywood Nandamuri Balakrishna NBK111 Gopichand Malineni
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