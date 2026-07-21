Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Balakrishna suffered a minor knee injury filming NBK111 action sequence.

Doctors advised rest after hospital treatment; production was suspended.

Actor known for performing own stunts, sparking concern among fans.

Filming for NBK111 will resume once Balakrishna receives medical clearance.

Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna sustained a knee injury after slipping while filming an action sequence for his upcoming movie, tentatively titled NBK111, at Kakinada Port in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district. The incident occurred during the shooting of a high-octane fight sequence, prompting the film's crew to briefly suspend production. Balakrishna was later taken to a private hospital in Kakinada, where doctors treated him and advised him to rest for a few days.

Balakrishna Injured While Filming Action Scene

The accident took place during a crucial action sequence featuring Balakrishna and actor Manchu Manoj. According to reports, Balakrishna lost his balance while performing the stunt and fell, suffering a minor injury to his knee.

Members of the film unit, including director Gopichand Malineni, immediately rushed to assist the actor after the mishap. Shooting was temporarily halted while Balakrishna received first aid before being shifted to a private hospital for further evaluation.

Doctors conducted the necessary scans and confirmed that the injury was minor. They subsequently advised the actor to take adequate rest before resuming work.

Shoot Paused as Crew Responds

The accident sparked concern among Balakrishna's fans and the Telugu film industry after news of the incident surfaced. However, reports indicating that the injury was not serious brought relief to his supporters.

Balakrishna is known for performing many of his action sequences himself instead of relying on stunt doubles, a trait that has earned him admiration from fans over the years. The actor is expected to return to the sets after completing the recommended period of rest.

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NBK111 Marks Balakrishna-Gopichand Reunion

NBK111 reunites Balakrishna with director Gopichand Malineni following the commercial success of Veera Simha Reddy. The film is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner.

The action entertainer is reportedly set against the backdrop of Mumbai, with Balakrishna said to be portraying a gangster-like character. Kajal Aggarwal stars opposite him, while Manchu Manoj is expected to play a powerful role.

The ongoing Kakinada schedule includes several major action sequences, with the confrontation between Balakrishna and Manchu Manoj expected to be one of the film's highlights.

Production is likely to resume once Balakrishna recovers and receives medical clearance to return to filming.