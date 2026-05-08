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HomeEntertainmentMoviesSalaam-e-Ishq To Return With Sequel, Script In Progress

Salaam-e-Ishq To Return With Sequel, Script In Progress

Nikkhil Advani’s Salaam-e-Ishq is set to return with a sequel. Reports say the filmmaker is working on a new story around modern love, with plans to turn it into a franchise.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 08 May 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shooting reportedly begins early next year.

Director Nikkhil Advani’s romantic classic Salaam-e-Ishq is once again in the spotlight. The film, which gave audiences multiple love stories in one, is still remembered for its songs and emotional moments. Even today, its music continues to be loved by fans. And now, something exciting is coming for those who enjoyed the cult classic.

Salaam-E-Ishq 2 

According to reports, Nikkhil Advani is planning to bring back Salaam-e-Ishq with a sequel. Not just that, the filmmaker is also looking to turn it into a full-fledged franchise. While not many details have been revealed yet, the script is currently in work.

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As per Variety India, Salaam-e-Ishq 2 will revolve around three couples whose lives are connected through love, fate and destiny. The story will explore modern-day relationships, including issues like commitment, societal pressure and personal struggles.

A Fresh Take On Love

The sequel is expected to present a fresh and relatable take on love in today’s time. Just like the first film, it will focus on emotions, relationships and how different people deal with love in their own way.

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Reports also suggest that the film might go on floors early next year. With this, Nikkhil Advani will return to the romance genre after more than a decade.

A Look Back At The Original Film

Released in 2007, Salaam-e-Ishq featured a huge star cast including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna and Sohail Khan.

The film stood out for its multiple love stories and emotional connection, making it a memorable watch for many.

Next For Nikkhil Advani

Apart from this, Nikkhil Advani is also working on a historical drama series titled The Revolutionaries. The show will premiere on Prime Video later this year.

It stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah. The series is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom and will focus on the stories of young freedom fighters.

With Salaam-e-Ishq 2 now in discussion, fans are excited to see how the story of love returns in a new and modern way.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was in the original Salaam-e-Ishq movie?

The 2007 film featured a large star cast including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla, among others.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salaam-E-Ishq Nikhil Advani Salaam-e-Ishq 2
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