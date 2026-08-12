Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' Gets Conditional Permission To Shoot At Sabarimala Temple

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TDB approves Mohanlal's film Athimanoharam shooting at Sabarimala.

Strict conditions mandate script approval and forest department permits.

Approval follows earlier controversy over unauthorized Sabarimala shrine filming.

Mohanlal plays police sub-inspector; filming schedule August 18-20.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has given conditional approval for the filming of Athimanoharam, the upcoming Mohanlal-starrer directed by Tharun Moorthy, at Sabarimala. The production's second schedule is set to take place at the revered pilgrimage centre on August 18, 19 and 20, with the permission subject to strict conditions aimed at preserving the sanctity and religious of the shrine.

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Athimanoharam To Be Filmed At Sannidhanam

The Board has allowed the makers to shoot at Sabarimala Sannidhanam and nearby locations. However, the approval comes with a clear set of requirements for the production team.

One of the key conditions requires the filmmakers to submit the complete screenplay to the Travancore Devaswom Board. The script must not include scenes, references, dialogues or other content that could depict Sabarimala, its traditions or religious beliefs associated with the shrine in a derogatory or unfavourable manner.

The makers must also deposit Rs 50,000 with the Board before the shooting begins. In addition, separate permission from the Forest Department will be required for any filming in areas that fall under its jurisdiction.

Permission Follows Earlier Controversy

The decision comes in the wake of an earlier controversy surrounding a film shoot that was allegedly carried out at Sabarimala without permission during the Makaravilakku season.

This time, the makers of Athimanoharam formally approached the Devaswom Board seeking approval for the shoot. Director Tharun Moorthy had also recently visited the Board's office and held discussions with Board president K Jayakumar and other officials.

The film's first-look poster had earlier generated attention by showing Mohanlal in a police uniform among Ayyappa devotees making their way to Sabarimala.

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Mohanlal Plays Police Sub-Inspector Loulajan

In Athimanoharam, Mohanlal plays Loulajan, an ordinary police sub-inspector whose professional and personal life takes a dramatic turn. Meera Jasmine stars as the female lead.

The film reunites Mohanlal with Tharun Moorthy following Thudarum. It also marks the first Mohanlal project to be produced under the banner of Aashiq Usman Productions.

Ratheesh Ravi has written the screenplay, while Shaji Kumar, who has worked on several Mohanlal films including Thudarum, is handling the cinematography.

Tharun Moorthy recently revealed on social media that nearly 80 per cent of the film's shooting has already been completed.

Athimanoharam is scheduled for a worldwide release on December 24.