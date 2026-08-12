Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Prakash Raj claimed deletion from Bengaluru electoral roll.

Officials found Raj hadn't resided at his registered address.

Authorities instructed Raj to update details using Form 6.

BJP criticized Raj for not maintaining updated voter information.

Actor Prakash Raj claimed on Tuesday that his name had been deleted from the electoral roll in the Bengaluru constituency from which he had contested as an MP candidate. He also pointed out that he was born, educated and had worked in theatre there. Raj said his “voting right” had been deleted amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Karnataka.

Following his claim, a video of a Booth Level Officer (BLO) team visiting the actor’s Bengaluru address was shared by the administration on social media.

‘Prakash Raj Hasn’t Lived Here For 4 Years’

In the now-viral video, a neighbour can be heard telling the BLO team that the actor has not been residing at the Bengaluru address for more than four years. Officials subsequently explained that since Raj had shifted from the registered address, he can update his voter details and register at his current residence through Form 6.

ALSO READ| Prakash Raj Says Name Dropped From Voter List In Bengaluru; Asks, ‘Kya Kya Kaagaz Dikhana Padega?’

Prakash Raj’s Voter-Deletion Claim Falls Flat: BJP Karnataka

The BJP’s Karnataka unit also hit out at Raj over his claim. According to BJP Karnataka, Raj’s name was present on the electoral roll when the data was frozen for the SIR exercise. However, BLO verification found that he had shifted from the address mentioned on his voter ID and was no longer residing there.

“Prakash Raj himself reportedly confirmed to officials that he no longer lives at that address and has shifted to another location within Shanthinagar constituency. Officials clarified that he can register/update his voter details at his current residence through Form 6,” BJP Karnataka said.

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The party further claimed that the civic authorities had verified the matter and found Raj’s allegations to be “not true”.

“Before accusing the Election Commission of deleting votes, shouldn’t public figures first verify the facts and ensure their own electoral details are updated? Facts matter. Electoral rolls cannot be maintained on outdated residential addresses,” BJP Karnataka said.

🚨 FACT CHECK: Prakash Raj’s Voter-Deletion Claim Falls Flat!



Actor Prakash Raj alleged that his name was deleted from the electoral roll during the SIR exercise.



But the official clarification from Bengaluru Central City Corporation tells a different story.



✅ His name was on… https://t.co/TKXdCnqU6T pic.twitter.com/IxeSaL9FWr — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) August 11, 2026

Prakash Raj Says Name Dropped From Voter List

Earlier, on Tuesday, the actor issued a video statement where he claimed that his name has been “deleted” from the voter list and that the development felt no less than a “joke”.

Sharing a video statement on X, Prakash Raj wrote, “Fraand… you may chose n deny voting rights of few citizens who may not elect you back to thrown.. but can you stop us from eventually bringing you down from your thrown.”

In the video, he said, “Dear friends, I want to share a joke with you. I am one of the 65 lakh voters whose voting right has been deleted from Bengaluru constituency after SIR.” He then added, “Nice joke.”

“I was born in this constituency, I lived in this constituency. I had my school and college [and] theatre. And for your kind information, I was an MP candidate of this constituency too,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the government, Raj questioned what documents he would have to produce to get his name back on the electoral roll.

“Kya kya kaagaz dikhana padega to get back my voter ID?” he asked.

The 61-year-old actor then said he was “game on”, adding, “My friend, you can use your powers to deny a few of the citizens the right to vote who may not elect you. But can you stop us, my dear friend, from our power of bringing you down? Just asking.”