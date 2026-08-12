Rahul Sipligunj is accused of threats, harassment, and the alleged misuse of private photos and videos. A woman filed a complaint alleging he threatened her as a relative of the main accused.
'Natu Natu' Singer Rahul Sipligunj Faces FIR In Visakhapatnam As Woman Alleges Threats, Harassment
Singer Rahul Sipligunj has been named in an FIR in Visakhapatnam following a woman’s complaint alleging threats, harassment and the circulation of private content.
- Singer Rahul Sipligunj faces FIR over woman's harassment complaint.
- Woman alleged a relative cheated, blackmailed her with private videos.
- Sipligunj allegedly threatened the woman, misused private photographs.
- Police registered cases against 12-16 individuals, including the singer.
Popular Telugu playback singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj has landed in a legal controversy after police in Visakhapatnam registered an FIR in connection with a complaint filed by a woman. The singer, known internationally as one of the voices behind the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, is among several people named in the case, which involves allegations of threats, harassment and the alleged misuse of private photos and videos.
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Woman Alleges She Was Cheated, Blackmailed
According to the woman's complaint, a man identified as Karpurapu Rahul Reddy allegedly promised to marry her before cheating her. She further alleged that he later used her personal videos to blackmail her.
The complainant also claimed that Rahul Sipligunj, who is related to Rahul Reddy through marriage, became involved while the alleged blackmail was taking place. In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that the singer approached her as Rahul Reddy's relative and threatened her.
She further accused those involved of allegedly forcing her to record video statements and circulating her private photographs and videos, causing damage to her reputation.
Rahul Sipligunj Among Several People Named In The Case
Police have reportedly registered cases against a total of 12 people, including Rahul Sipligunj. The number of those booked reportedly rises to 16 when an advocate and journalists who allegedly acted as mediators are also included.
Based on the woman's complaint, police have invoked provisions related to alleged threats, cyber harassment and other offences.
The case was initially registered at the MVP Police Station in Visakhapatnam before being transferred to the Endada Women's Police Station for further investigation.
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No Response From Rahul Sipligunj So Far
Rahul Sipligunj or members of his family have not issued a public response to the allegations or the FIR so far.
The singer is a well-known name in Telugu music and cinema and gained wider recognition after winning Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. He was also one of the singers associated with Naatu Naatu, the song from RRR that brought global recognition to Indian cinema and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Rahul Sipligunj accused of?
Who is the main person accused in the woman's complaint?
The main accused named by the woman is Karpurapu Rahul Reddy. She alleges he promised to marry her, cheated her, and then blackmailed her with personal videos.
How many people are involved in the case?
Police have registered cases against 12 people, including Rahul Sipligunj. This number reportedly increases to 16 when an advocate and journalists are also included.
Has Rahul Sipligunj responded to the allegations?
No, Rahul Sipligunj or his family members have not issued any public response to the allegations or the First Information Report (FIR) so far.