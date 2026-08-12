Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Rahul Sipligunj faces FIR over woman's harassment complaint.

Woman alleged a relative cheated, blackmailed her with private videos.

Sipligunj allegedly threatened the woman, misused private photographs.

Police registered cases against 12-16 individuals, including the singer.

Popular Telugu playback singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj has landed in a legal controversy after police in Visakhapatnam registered an FIR in connection with a complaint filed by a woman. The singer, known internationally as one of the voices behind the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, is among several people named in the case, which involves allegations of threats, harassment and the alleged misuse of private photos and videos.

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Woman Alleges She Was Cheated, Blackmailed

According to the woman's complaint, a man identified as Karpurapu Rahul Reddy allegedly promised to marry her before cheating her. She further alleged that he later used her personal videos to blackmail her.

The complainant also claimed that Rahul Sipligunj, who is related to Rahul Reddy through marriage, became involved while the alleged blackmail was taking place. In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that the singer approached her as Rahul Reddy's relative and threatened her.

She further accused those involved of allegedly forcing her to record video statements and circulating her private photographs and videos, causing damage to her reputation.

Rahul Sipligunj Among Several People Named In The Case

Police have reportedly registered cases against a total of 12 people, including Rahul Sipligunj. The number of those booked reportedly rises to 16 when an advocate and journalists who allegedly acted as mediators are also included.

Based on the woman's complaint, police have invoked provisions related to alleged threats, cyber harassment and other offences.

The case was initially registered at the MVP Police Station in Visakhapatnam before being transferred to the Endada Women's Police Station for further investigation.

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No Response From Rahul Sipligunj So Far

Rahul Sipligunj or members of his family have not issued a public response to the allegations or the FIR so far.

The singer is a well-known name in Telugu music and cinema and gained wider recognition after winning Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. He was also one of the singers associated with Naatu Naatu, the song from RRR that brought global recognition to Indian cinema and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.