Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swara Bhasker addressed online trolling about her marriage and body.

She challenged body-shamers, stating evolving appearance isn't for public.

She linked body changes to motherhood, defying narrow beauty standards.

Trolls linked her changed appearance to her interfaith marriage.

Swara Bhasker has never been one to remain silent in the face of criticism. The actress has now addressed the relentless trolling she has faced over her marriage to Fahad Ahmad, her changing appearance after becoming a mother and the body-shaming comments directed at her online. Speaking candidly on a podcast, Swara made it clear that she doesn't feel obligated to look a certain way for strangers on social media.

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Swara Bhasker's Response To Body-Shaming Trolls

During an appearance on Jai Madaan's podcast, Swara spoke about several issues, including marrying someone from another religion and the criticism surrounding her body.

When asked how she deals with people who body shame her, the actress gave a sharp response. She said, "Why are you sitting idle? What does my weight have to do with you? My life is not being lived for your eyes. If you want to look at se*y girls, go to some other page and look at them. Who asked you to come to my page?"

Her point was straightforward: her life and appearance aren't there for the approval or entertainment of online critics.

‘A Woman’s Body Changes’

Swara also spoke about the physical changes that come with motherhood and ageing, particularly in an industry where youth and appearance often receive intense attention.

Reflecting on the changes in her own life after becoming a mother, she said, "I had my baby two-and-a-half years ago, so a woman’s body changes. As a person grows, I know we come from an industry where people constantly try to preserve their youth, through Botox, injections and plastic surgery. But the truth is that life changes, and that is okay. Life is meant to change. Just imagine if a 45-year-old woman were behaving like a 16-year-old, you would find it strange yourself. You would say, ‘An old mare with a red bridle.’ I have faced a lot of abuse in my life and I am used to it. But when you have a child, you become more sensitive.”

The actress acknowledged that she has dealt with abuse and criticism throughout her career. However, she added that becoming a parent can make a person more emotionally sensitive to such comments.

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Trolls Linked Swara's Appearance To Her Marriage

Swara also recalled an incident from an election campaign involving her husband, Fahad Ahmad. She said she had been extremely busy and had gone out without make-up when a photograph was posted by her team.

That picture later became another target for online abuse, with some social media users comparing it to her older photographs and linking the change in her appearance to her marriage.

Swara recalled the comments, saying, “People compared her previous photo with that one and said, ‘She has become like this after marrying a Muslim.’ They said, ‘She has gained weight and become unattractive after marrying a Muslim.’ After that, Fahad became worried.”

Swara also recalled an incident from an election campaign involving her husband, Fahad Ahmad. She said she had been extremely busy and had gone out without make-up when a photograph was posted by her team.

That picture later became another target for online abuse, with some social media users comparing it to her older photographs and linking the change in her appearance to her marriage.

The actress also talked about the pressure placed on women, especially those working in entertainment and other public-facing professions, to constantly maintain a particular appearance.

Taking a defiant stance, Swara said she had even decided not to lose weight simply because people expected her to do so, adding that she would continue appearing on Instagram as a “happy hippo”.

She said, “In our industry, and in any other public-facing job, women face a different kind of pressure to look a certain way and look good. You are also judged on how you look. It makes me feel very sad. After giving birth to a child, you already go through so many things, and on top of that, you start thinking that you need to lose weight. If you are breastfeeding, you actually need more calories. But I am lucky that I have read the right books and have the support of my family.”

Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad's marriage

Swara Bhasker married Samajwadi Party leader and social activist Fahad Ahmad under the Special Marriage Act on 16 February 2023. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Rabia, in September 2023.

On the work front, Swara was last seen with Fahad Ahmad on the television show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The actress has not yet announced her next project.

Swara also recalled an incident from an election campaign involving her husband, Fahad Ahmad. She said she had been extremely busy and had gone out without make-up when a photograph was posted by her team.