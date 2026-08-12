India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessMutual FundsUS-Iran Talks Stuck, Hormuz Fate Remains In Question: Sensex 100 Points Up, Nifty In Red

US-Iran Talks Stuck, Hormuz Fate Remains In Question: Sensex 100 Points Up, Nifty In Red

Investors are likely to remain cautious ahead of the US CPI data for July, which is due later on Wednesday and could influence expectations around the US monetary policy outlook.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

Indian equity benchmarks opened on a mixed note on Wednesday, with global cues remaining uncertain as investors await the release of US inflation data for July. Crude oil prices also remained elevated amid the deadlock over the Strait of Hormuz, adding to the cautious mood.

The BSE Sensex opened in green, climbing close to 100 points and tested 78,250, while the NSE Nifty50 fell a little over 20 points and touched 24,450, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Muted Opening

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a largely flat start for the domestic benchmark. The futures were quoted at 24,547, up just 6 points, suggesting limited directional momentum at the start of the session.

At around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was trading at 78,262.46, up 108.21 points, or 0.14 per cent, while the Nifty was at 24,462.55, down 9.15 points, or 0.04 per cent.

Investors are likely to remain cautious ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July, which is due later on Wednesday and could influence expectations around the US monetary policy outlook.

Asian Markets Mixed After Wall Street Decline

Asian equities were mixed in early trade, following losses on Wall Street in the previous session.

South Korea's Kospi gained 1.94 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 1.10 per cent.

Overnight, US markets ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.34 per cent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.32 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.60 per cent lower.

Also Read : Himachal Petrol Price To Rise By 60 Paise As Sukhu Govt Imposes Orphan, Widow Cess

Crude Oil Nears $90 As Hormuz Talks Remain Stalled

Crude oil prices continued to rise amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil futures were quoted at $89.55 per barrel, up 0.72 per cent, keeping prices close to the psychologically important $90 mark.

The deadlock over a proposed Hormuz agreement remains a key factor for global energy markets, with investors watching developments closely for their potential impact on oil supplies and prices.

Gold, Silver Trade Higher

Precious metals also moved higher in early trade.

Gold futures gained 0.34 per cent, while silver futures advanced 0.49 per cent.

The movement in precious metals comes as investors assess global market risks alongside the upcoming US inflation data.

Market Technical Outlook

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said the domestic market witnessed profit-booking at higher levels in the previous session, with the Nifty falling 112 points and the Sensex declining 388 points. He noted that pharma and digital indices gained more than 1 per cent, while the FMCG index fell nearly 1 per cent.

According to Chouhan, persistent selling at higher levels resulted in a bearish candle formation on the daily chart, indicating continued weakness.

He identified 24,550 for the Nifty and 78,500 for the Sensex as key resistance levels. "As long as the market is trading below this level, a weak sentiment is likely to continue," Chouhan said.

He added that a break below these levels could see the Nifty retest 24,350-24,250 and the Sensex move towards 77,700-77,500. Conversely, a move above 24,550/78,500 could improve sentiment and open the possibility of a rebound towards 24,650-24,700/78,800-79,000.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Rs 52,600 Minimum Pay Demand Raised, Here's What Happens Next

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Aug 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Asian Markets Share Market Today GIFT Nifty US Iran Talks US IRan War Hormuz Deal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
US-Iran Talks Stuck, Hormuz Fate Remains In Question: Sensex 100 Points Up, Nifty In Red
US-Iran Talks Stuck, Hormuz Fate Remains In Question: Sensex 100 Points Up, Nifty In Red
Mutual Funds
Top 5 Small-Cap Mutual Funds: These Funds Delivered Up To 26.84% Return
Small-Cap Funds Outperform: Check 5 Top Schemes And Their Latest Returns
Mutual Funds
Stock Market Today: Sensex Over 200 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,550 As US-Iran Deal Hopes Fade
Stock Market Today: Sensex Over 200 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,550 As US-Iran Deal Hopes Fade
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street On Edge As Benchmarks Remain Rangebound, Sensex Tests 24,600, Nifty Marginally Up
Dalal Street On Edge As Benchmarks Remain Rangebound, Sensex Tests 24,600, Nifty Marginally Up
Advertisement

Videos

Monsoon Havoc: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Waterlogging and Landslides Across MP, Rajasthan, J&K and Himachal
Chandigarh Viral Story: Chandigarh Temple Sees Unique ‘Cash Langar’ as ₹500 Notes Distributed Alongside Burgers
Heavy Rain & Flood Fury: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides and Widespread Damage Across MP, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan
Mumbai Rain Havoc: Two Major Accidents Hit Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain, 4 Dead, Several Trapped and Injured
Student Protest: Students Take to Streets in Jabalpur and Hamirpur Over Transport and Road Problems
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget