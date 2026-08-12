Daya Nayak's Story Inspired Ram Gopal Varma's 'Police Company', Harshvardhan Rane To Lead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Gopal Varma announces new film, 'Police Company'.

Film inspired by Mumbai's 1997-2004 special police squad.

Squad formed after gang wars, killed over 300 criminals.

Story specifically draws from officer Daya Nayak's experiences.

Ram Gopal Varma is heading back into the world of Mumbai’s crime and policing with his next directorial venture, Police Company. The filmmaker has announced that Harshvardhan Rane will headline the film, which draws inspiration from a special police squad and one of its members, Daya Nayak.

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Ram Gopal Varma Announces ‘Police Company’

Varma shared the announcement in a detailed post on X, revealing that the film is being produced by T-Series and carries the tagline, “It Is More Dangerous Than D Company”.

Explaining the premise behind the title, Varma wrote, "My NEXT film's NAME being produced by T SERIES is .. POLICE COMPANY With the tag line "It Is More Dangerous Than D Company " The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money making organisation.. But when an institution is given extra powers, it will soon become a company After DAWOOD IBRAHIM brutally finished most of his rival gangs, he grew his GANG into a COMPANY and then left for DUBAI leaving his protegee CHOTA RAJAN to head the operations of D COMPANY Subsequently a chain of events led to a split between Dawood and Rajan, which in turn caused a vacuum in the Mumbai underworld."

My NEXT film’s NAME being produced by T SERIES is ..



POLICE COMPANY



With the tag line



“It Is More Dangerous Than D Company “



The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money making organisation..

But when an institution is given extra powers, it… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 10, 2026

Mumbai Underworld Led To The Formation Of The Squad

According to Varma, the fallout following the split between Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Rajan created an opening in Mumbai's criminal world, with several other gangs attempting to take control.

The resulting rise in gang activity put immense pressure on the system, while more young men from states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar were drawn towards underworld groups.

Describing the backdrop of the film, Varma continued, "Taking advantage of the situations many other gangs jumped in to stake their claim for the top spot creating a massive outburst of criminal activities The system was completely failing to halt the gang activities which in turn was attracting a lot of young men from places like U P, M P, Bihar etc to join the underworld companies In a panicky situation a special squad was created which in between 1997 and 2004 killed more than 300 gangsters POLICE COMPANY is the story inspired from that SQUAD based on one of its team members DAYA NAYAK which is being played by HARSH VARDHAN RANE ..The film has a huge ensemble cast , the details of which will be revealed soon."

Harshvardhan Rane To Play The Lead

Police Company will feature Harshvardhan Rane in the central role. The film is inspired by the special squad formed during the period between 1997 and 2004, with the story based on one of its members, Daya Nayak.

Varma has also confirmed that the project will feature a large ensemble cast, with further details yet to be announced.

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Ram Gopal Varma And Harshvardhan Rane’s Recent Work

Ram Gopal Varma is known for films including Satya, Company, Siva, Kshana Kshanam, Gaayam and Prema Katha, among others.

Harshvardhan Rane was last seen in Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri and co-starring Sonam Bajwa. The film was released in 2025.