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HomeEntertainmentMovies'Frustratingly Shallow': Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Struggles With Harsh Reviews Ahead Of Release

'Frustratingly Shallow': Michael Jackson Biopic ‘Michael’ Struggles With Harsh Reviews Ahead Of Release

Early reviews for Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua, are largely negative, with critics calling it shallow and uninspired ahead of its release.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 09:52 AM (IST)

Anticipation around the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael is quickly being overshadowed by a wave of critical disappointment.

Despite strong interest from fans and a high-profile cast, early reviews suggest the film may struggle to hit the right note with audiences and critics alike.

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Cast And The Story Behind ‘Michael’

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film brings together a notable ensemble including Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

The official synopsis describes Michael as a sweeping portrayal of the pop icon’s journey.

“Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.”

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Critics Deliver A Tough Verdict

Following its premiere, the film has opened to a wave of largely negative reactions. On Rotten Tomatoes, Michael currently holds a 32% score, which reflects a broadly unfavourable critical reception.

IndieWire awarded the film a C-, stating, “The film is tasked with covering the first 26 years of Jackson’s life and nearly two decades of his career. That’s a tough ask for any feature film, but the great leaps of time and logic that run through Michael err on the side of boring.”

The BBC was even more critical, giving it 1 out of 5 and writing, “The functional dialogue has all the nuance of a road sign, and the visuals are so lacking in flair that even the reconstructions of Jackson‘s groundbreaking videos and concerts are a snooze.”

The Guardian rated it 2 out of 5, noting, “This is a frustratingly shallow, inert picture, a kind of cruise-ship entertainment, which can’t quite bring itself to show that Michael was an abuse victim, brutalised by his father and robbed of his childhood.”

Meanwhile, AP gave it 1.5 out of 4, commenting, “The nostalgia of Michael is for more than Michael Jackson. But blindly believing only in that celebrity, in that fantasy, is repeating a sad history all over again.”

Rolling Stone was also one of the critics that talked about the film's emotional complexity and wrote, “You’re reminded of the first time you heard Jackson’s music… And you’re also reminded that such things are still tainted, even if the movie twists itself into knots to avoid you thinking about such things.”

When Will Michael Release In India?

In India, Michael is set to release on 23 April 2026, one day ahead of its wider international launch. Advance bookings have already opened, with early interest appearing strong among cinema-goers and long-time Michael Jackson fans eager to watch the biopic on the big screen.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
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Michael Jackson Michael ENtertainment News Michael Movie Reviews
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