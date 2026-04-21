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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnne Hathaway Named ‘World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026’ By People Magazine

Anne Hathaway Named ‘World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026’ By People Magazine

Anne Hathaway has been named World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026 by People magazine. The actor reflects on iconic roles, co-stars, and Hollywood journey.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anne Hathaway named People's World's Most Beautiful Star 2026.
  • She reflects on cherished roles like 'Devil Wears Prada'.
  • Hathaway discusses past body image pressures from media.
  • Actress has a busy 2026 with multiple film releases.

Anne Hathaway has officially been named People Magazine's World's Most Beautiful Star 2026. The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress graces the latest cover edition, marking yet another milestone in a career defined by versatility, grace, and enduring global appeal.

The announcement was made of 20 April, 2026, and it celebrates her striking on-screen presence, confidence, self-growht, and evolving presence on fame and beauty.

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Reflecting On Iconic Roles And Hollywood Bonds

In her conversation with People Magazine, Hathaway opened up about her most memorable roles and collaborations, especially her time on The Devil Wears Prada. The film, she revealed, remains one of her most cherished experiences.

She also spoke warmly about her co-stars, saying, “Emily Blunt is such a dream of a human being. Stanley is so funny and quick, and Meryl, I don’t talk about how much I revere her to her, but I do. She’s someone I admire. Someone who defines how it’s done. Somebody who is just living greatness and never rests on that laurel but is always pushing herself to expand as an artist. She’s unbelievable.”

The much-anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is set to release on 1 May 2026.

Opening Up On Body Image And Industry Pressure

Hathaway also talked about her experience during The Dark Knight Rises promotions, where she portrayed Catwoman. She reflected on how public attention often focused heavily on her physical transformation rather than her performance.

She mentioned that director Christopher Nolan prioritised strength and stunt preparation over appearance, yet media narratives at the time often missed that creative intent.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Justin Bieber Sings ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ With Billie Eilish At Coachella

A Powerful Year Ahead For The Hollywood Star

2026 is shaping up to be one of Hathaway’s busiest years yet. Her upcoming slate includes major projects such as Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and Verity.

With such an impressive lineup, her recognition as World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026 feels like a celebration of her past and a spotlight on her powerful future.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was named People Magazine's World's Most Beautiful Star 2026?

Anne Hathaway has been officially named People Magazine's World's Most Beautiful Star 2026. The announcement was made on April 20, 2026.

What are some of Anne Hathaway's upcoming projects in 2026?

2026 will be a busy year for Anne Hathaway with several major projects. These include 'Mother Mary,' 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' 'The Odyssey,' 'The End of Oak Street,' and 'Verity.'

What are Anne Hathaway's thoughts on 'The Devil Wears Prada'?

Anne Hathaway considers her time on 'The Devil Wears Prada' to be one of her most cherished experiences. She also spoke warmly about her co-stars from the film.

When is 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' scheduled to be released?

The much-anticipated sequel, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' is set to release on May 1, 2026.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News People Magazine Anne Hathaway World’s Most Beautiful 2026
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