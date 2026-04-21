Anne Hathaway Named ‘World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026’ By People Magazine

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anne Hathaway named People's World's Most Beautiful Star 2026.

She reflects on cherished roles like 'Devil Wears Prada'.

Hathaway discusses past body image pressures from media.

Actress has a busy 2026 with multiple film releases.

Anne Hathaway has officially been named People Magazine's World's Most Beautiful Star 2026. The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress graces the latest cover edition, marking yet another milestone in a career defined by versatility, grace, and enduring global appeal.

The announcement was made of 20 April, 2026, and it celebrates her striking on-screen presence, confidence, self-growht, and evolving presence on fame and beauty.

ALSO READ: Is The Princess Diaries 3 Still Happening? Meg Cabot Shares Fresh Update

Reflecting On Iconic Roles And Hollywood Bonds

Anne Hathaway is PEOPLE’s 2026 #WorldsMostBeautiful cover star. After years of being her own toughest critic, she is letting go of the idea of perfection — which has only made her more vibrant, confident and in demand. ✨ That's all. ✨ https://t.co/HmwBZqGfEn



📷: Jonny Marlow pic.twitter.com/eJ35i4FJBO — People (@people) April 20, 2026

In her conversation with People Magazine, Hathaway opened up about her most memorable roles and collaborations, especially her time on The Devil Wears Prada. The film, she revealed, remains one of her most cherished experiences.

She also spoke warmly about her co-stars, saying, “Emily Blunt is such a dream of a human being. Stanley is so funny and quick, and Meryl, I don’t talk about how much I revere her to her, but I do. She’s someone I admire. Someone who defines how it’s done. Somebody who is just living greatness and never rests on that laurel but is always pushing herself to expand as an artist. She’s unbelievable.”

The much-anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is set to release on 1 May 2026.

Opening Up On Body Image And Industry Pressure

Hathaway also talked about her experience during The Dark Knight Rises promotions, where she portrayed Catwoman. She reflected on how public attention often focused heavily on her physical transformation rather than her performance.

She mentioned that director Christopher Nolan prioritised strength and stunt preparation over appearance, yet media narratives at the time often missed that creative intent.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Justin Bieber Sings ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ With Billie Eilish At Coachella

A Powerful Year Ahead For The Hollywood Star

2026 is shaping up to be one of Hathaway’s busiest years yet. Her upcoming slate includes major projects such as Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and Verity.

With such an impressive lineup, her recognition as World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026 feels like a celebration of her past and a spotlight on her powerful future.