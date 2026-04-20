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HomeEntertainmentHollywoodWATCH: Justin Bieber Sings ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ With Billie Eilish At Coachella

WATCH: Justin Bieber Sings ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ With Billie Eilish At Coachella

Justin Bieber sang ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ for Billie Eilish at Coachella 2026 and created an emotional moment that quickly went viral.

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Billie Eilish joined Justin Bieber onstage at Coachella 2026.
  • Bieber performed 'One Less Lonely Girl' directly to Eilish.
  • Eilish, a longtime fan, expressed being overwhelmed with emotion.
  • Bieber's set also featured guest performances from other artists.

Pop superstar Justin Bieber delivered a full-circle moment for Billie Eilish during his Coachella 2026 weekend two performance, serenading the longtime fan with his 2009 hit 'One Less Lonely Girl' in an emotional on-stage exchange that has since gone viral.
 

The moment unfolded at Coachella in Indio, California, when Eilish joined Bieber mid-set.
 

According to videos circulating online, the 'Birds of a Feather' singer crawled onto the stage and sat on a chair as Bieber performed the fan-favourite track directly to her.
 

The 32-year-old singer wrapped his arm around Eilish and hugged her from behind as he sang, creating a scene that resonated with fans familiar with her longtime admiration for him.
 

"Only you, shawty," Bieber said as he concluded his performance, prompting cheers from the crowd, as per Page Six.
 

The two artists shared an embrace before Eilish, 24, ran back into the audience, visibly overwhelmed with excitement.
 

Many fans who attended Coachella and experienced it live shared a few videos on social media.
 

Billie Eilish also took to her Instagram handle and shared a zoomed-in, close-up selfie-style image of herself looking visibly emotional, with the center of the image featuring a text that reads, "can't stop crying."
 

The exchange marks another milestone in a relationship that has evolved from fandom to friendship. Eilish has often spoken about being a devoted "Belieber" during her childhood, even covering her room with posters of Bieber.
 

As per Page Six, their first meeting took place at Coachella in 2019, a widely publicised emotional moment for the young singer. The pair later collaborated on a remix of Eilish's breakout hit 'Bad Guy.'
 

Bieber's Coachella set also featured appearances from several other artists. He brought out rappers Big Sean and Sexyy Red, while singer SZA joined him for a duet of her 2022 hit 'Snooze.'
 

During their performance, Bieber told SZA he loved her "so much," to which she responded by admitting she was so nervous that she didn't know how to exit the stage.
 

The high-energy set has sparked further attention around Bieber's future plans. Following his second Coachella performance, speculation has emerged about a possible tour.
 

Updates to his official website indicate that any new concert dates will be shared directly with subscribers, though no formal announcement has been made.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish at Coachella?

Justin Bieber performed 'One Less Lonely Girl' to Billie Eilish on stage at Coachella, a full-circle moment for the longtime fan. He wrapped his arm around her and hugged her from behind while singing.

How did Billie Eilish react to Justin Bieber's performance?

Billie Eilish appeared visibly emotional and overwhelmed with excitement. She later shared a selfie on Instagram with text that read,

What is the history between Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish?

Billie Eilish was a devoted fan of Justin Bieber growing up. They first met at Coachella in 2019, and later collaborated on a remix of Eilish's song 'Bad Guy.'

Did any other artists perform with Justin Bieber at Coachella?

Yes, Justin Bieber's Coachella set also included appearances from rappers Big Sean and Sexyy Red, and singer SZA for a duet.

Published at : 20 Apr 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Justin Bieber Billie Eilish Songs Justin Bieber Songs Billie Eilish Justin Bieber Coachella One Less Lonely Girl Song
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