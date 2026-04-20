Not Netflix, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Bags Rs 150 Crore OTT Deal With This Platform

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 crosses ₹1000 crore, a Bollywood box office first.

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller now in its fifth week.

JioHotstar secures OTT rights for ₹150 crore; streaming later.

First film premieres on Star Gold, sequel TV debut unconfirmed.

Ranveer Singh’s latest film, Dhurandhar 2, has been performing strongly at the box office since its theatrical release on March 19. The spy action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, is currently running in its fifth week in cinemas. The film has also become the first Bollywood film to cross Rs 1000 crore in India in net collections.

Following its theatrical run, the film is set to arrive on OTT. Reports suggest that the streaming rights of the film have been sold in a deal worth Rs 150 crore.

When & Where Will Dhurandhar 2 Stream?

The first instalment of the franchise began streaming on Netflix on January 30, after its theatrical release on December 5 last year.

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Because of this, many viewers expected the sequel to also premiere on Netflix. However, that will not be the case this time.

According to reports, the OTT rights for the sequel have been acquired by JioHotstar in a deal worth Rs 150 crore. The film is expected to start streaming sometime after May, once its theatrical run concludes.

Will Dhurandhar 2 Air On Television?

The makers have not officially confirmed the television premiere of the sequel yet. However, the first film will make its world television premiere on May 30 at 7 PM on Star Gold and its affiliated channels.

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Given this pattern, the sequel may also eventually premiere on television, although the channel and date have not been confirmed so far.

About Dhurandhar 2

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

The sequel continues the story introduced in the first film, which is set in Lyari, Pakistan. The spy action thriller follows the journey of a man who rises to power in Lyari while secretly working as an Indian spy.