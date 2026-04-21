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HomeEntertainmentMoviesEmraan Hashmi, Disha Patani's Awarapan 2 Release Postponed; Set To Clash With Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947

Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani's Awarapan 2 Release Postponed; Set To Clash With Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 will release on August 14, 2026. Makers unveil new posters as the sequel gears up for an Independence Day weekend box office clash.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Awarapan 2 will hit cinemas August 14, 2026.
  • Emraan Hashmi reprises his role; Disha Patani joins.
  • New posters reveal character glimpses and film's mood.
  • Film faces box office clash with Lahore 1947.

The makers of Awarapan 2 have now confirmed the film's theatrical release date, shifting the sequel to the lucrative Independence Day weekend. Wih new posters adding to the excitement, anticipation around the film has only grown stronger.

ALSO READ: Sooraj Barjatya Announces ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’; Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari To Play Lead Roles

Awarapan 2 To Release On August 14, 2026

The makers of the much-awaited sequel have officially announced that Awarapan 2 will arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2026. The timing places the film right in the middle of the Independence Day holiday frame, traditionally considered one of the biggest weekends for Bollywood releases.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Vishesh Films shared the update along with striking visuals. The post read, "Keep yourself FREE this Independence Day weekend🇮🇳 and Join us on 14 Aug 2026, Awarapan 2 in Cinemas."

New Posters Of Awarapan 2 Released

Alongside the announcement, the makers unveiled three fresh visuals that offered a glimpse into the sequel’s mood and characters.

The first featured Disha Patani releasing a white dove into the open blue sky. Another showed producer Vishesh Bhatt immersed in the film’s production work. The final image gave viewers a close look at Emraan Hashmi’s wrist, revealing a black dove tattoo near his thumb and a black thread tied around his hand.

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji: Riteish, Genelia’s Son Makes Acting Debut As Young Shivaji Maharaj

Emraan Hashmi Returns, Disha Patani Joins Cast

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is said to be nearing completion. Emraan Hashmi will reprise his role from the 2007 cult favourite, while Disha Patani joins the project as the female lead.

The sequel has been described as an action drama centred on one man’s fight through love, death and redemption.

Box Office Clash With Lahore 1947

The August release also sets up a major box office battle. Awarapan 2 is scheduled to open just one day after Sunny Deol’s much-talked-about Lahore 1947, which is slated for August 13, 2026.

With two high-profile films targeting the same festive frame, audiences could witness one of the most exciting Bollywood clashes of the year.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Awarapan 2 be released in cinemas?

Awarapan 2 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.

Who are the main actors in Awarapan 2?

Emraan Hashmi reprises his role from the original film, and Disha Patani joins as the female lead.

What genre is Awarapan 2?

The sequel is described as an action drama that explores themes of love, death, and redemption.

Will Awarapan 2 clash with any other films at the box office?

Yes, Awarapan 2 is set to have a box office clash with Lahore 1947, which is releasing on August 13, 2026.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Disha Patani ENtertainment News Awarapan 2 Awarapan 2 Release Date
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