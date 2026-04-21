Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Awarapan 2 will hit cinemas August 14, 2026.

Emraan Hashmi reprises his role; Disha Patani joins.

New posters reveal character glimpses and film's mood.

Film faces box office clash with Lahore 1947.

The makers of Awarapan 2 have now confirmed the film's theatrical release date, shifting the sequel to the lucrative Independence Day weekend. Wih new posters adding to the excitement, anticipation around the film has only grown stronger.

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Awarapan 2 To Release On August 14, 2026

The makers of the much-awaited sequel have officially announced that Awarapan 2 will arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2026. The timing places the film right in the middle of the Independence Day holiday frame, traditionally considered one of the biggest weekends for Bollywood releases.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Vishesh Films shared the update along with striking visuals. The post read, "Keep yourself FREE this Independence Day weekend🇮🇳 and Join us on 14 Aug 2026, Awarapan 2 in Cinemas."

New Posters Of Awarapan 2 Released

Alongside the announcement, the makers unveiled three fresh visuals that offered a glimpse into the sequel’s mood and characters.

The first featured Disha Patani releasing a white dove into the open blue sky. Another showed producer Vishesh Bhatt immersed in the film’s production work. The final image gave viewers a close look at Emraan Hashmi’s wrist, revealing a black dove tattoo near his thumb and a black thread tied around his hand.

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Emraan Hashmi Returns, Disha Patani Joins Cast

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is said to be nearing completion. Emraan Hashmi will reprise his role from the 2007 cult favourite, while Disha Patani joins the project as the female lead.

The sequel has been described as an action drama centred on one man’s fight through love, death and redemption.

Box Office Clash With Lahore 1947

The August release also sets up a major box office battle. Awarapan 2 is scheduled to open just one day after Sunny Deol’s much-talked-about Lahore 1947, which is slated for August 13, 2026.

With two high-profile films targeting the same festive frame, audiences could witness one of the most exciting Bollywood clashes of the year.