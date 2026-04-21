Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘This Might Be My Last Film’: David Dhawan Hints At Retirement After Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

‘This Might Be My Last Film’: David Dhawan Hints At Retirement After Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

David Dhawan hints at retirement after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, praises son Varun Dhawan and calls him a complete family man.

By : ANI | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • David Dhawan praises son Varun's acting, teamwork, and bond.
  • Filmmaker hints at 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' as last film.
  • Varun Dhawan supported father during health scare on set.
  • David Dhawan feels content with his filmmaking career.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan heaped praise on his son and actor Varun Dhawan while speaking about their collaboration in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', highlighting their strong bond and mutual respect both on and off screen, even as he hinted that the film could mark his final directorial venture.

In a conversation with ANI, the ace director talked about their relationship while working together on the film, saying the two share deep mutual respect both on and off screen.

"A director always wants a good actor, that's the first priority. Meri uski tuning ho gayi...ye bhi nahi ghar ka bacha hai karega hi..vo bhi question karega hi hak hai uska.. 13-14 film kar chuka hai(He's not just my son; he questions, he understands, and he has already done 13-14 films.)..but we get along really well aur maine kaha jab tak bana raha hu to bete ke saath ek do picture chalti rahe acha hai..(I said that as long as I am making it, it would be good to make one or two with my son," said Dhawan, while highlighting their equation.

Despite their father-son equation, Dhawan said he maintains a professional approach on set. "When I'm behind the camera, he's not my son, he is an actor. I just need the result," he said, adding that their understanding helps them collaborate smoothly.

He also addressed Varun's playful complaints about not being given a full script. "In our time, films were made on trust. 'Hamare time mein phone pe ho jaati thi filmein'..Even actors like Salman Khan or Govinda or Sanjay Dutt didn't always hear full scripts. We narrated scenes, and that's how films were made," he said.

Reflecting on Varun's growth as an actor, Dhawan praised his emotional range and performance. "I really liked Varun Dhawan's work in 'Border 2'. His role was very emotional and moving. He made us laugh and cry, he was brilliant," he shared.

In a candid revelation, the filmmaker hinted that this('Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai') could be his final directorial venture. ".....I don't think I should do more. Vo to chahta hi nahi mai kaam bhi karu healthwise dekhkar..This might be my last film... after this, I'll just be Varun's father..I will look after you..look after your family," Dhawan said.

He also shared an emotional anecdote from the film's shoot, revealing how Varun supported him during a health scare. "I was very unwell during the shooting of this film...especially fourth day hi mai hospital gaya tha..(fourth day I have to go to hospital) . Varun took great care of me, he had all doctors' numbers, stayed in touch with them, and was always there. He's a complete family man," he said.

With a career spanning over three decades and more than 45 films, Dhawan said he feels content with his journey. Having worked with stars like Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Govinda and Salman Khan, he added, "I've had a good journey. I cannot ask for more."

Dhawan also credited his mentor film producer and director Manmohan Desai for shaping his filmmaking style. "I followed his cinema, big entertainment, music, performances. That's what I believe in," he said.

Meanwhile, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' stars Varun Dhawan with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film also reunites Varun with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, a duo known for delivering light-hearted entertainers over the years.

Earlier, the makers had released a fun teaser of the film. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by David Dhawan, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' will release in theatres on June 12. The film was earlier planned for June 5 and before that April 10, before the final date was locked.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.) 

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is David Dhawan's professional relationship with his son Varun Dhawan?

David maintains a professional approach, treating Varun as an actor on set. They share deep mutual respect and understanding, which helps them collaborate smoothly.

Why did David Dhawan sometimes not give actors a full script?

In their time, films were made on trust and narration. Even big stars often didn't receive full scripts, with directors narrating scenes instead.

Has David Dhawan hinted at retiring from directing?

Yes, David Dhawan has hinted that 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' might be his last directorial venture, after which he plans to focus on being Varun's father.

How did Varun Dhawan support his father during the film's shoot?

During a health scare on set, Varun took great care of his father, managing doctor contacts and staying in touch, showing his commitment as a family man.

When is 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' releasing?

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12.

Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
David Dhawan Varun Dhawan ENtertainment News Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai David Dhawan Retirement
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘This Might Be My Last Film’: David Dhawan Hints At Retirement After Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'
‘This Might Be My Last Film’: David Dhawan Hints At Retirement After Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'
Celebrities
Sooraj Barjatya Announces ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’; Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari To Play Lead Roles
Sooraj Barjatya Announces ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’; Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari To Play Lead Roles
Celebrities
Raja Shivaji: Riteish, Genelia’s Son Makes Acting Debut As Young Shivaji Maharaj
Raja Shivaji: Riteish, Genelia’s Son Makes Acting Debut As Young Shivaji Maharaj
Celebrities
WATCH: Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Pours Water On Herself Mid-Performance, Faces Backlash
WATCH: Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Pours Water On Herself Mid-Performance, Faces Backlash
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION CAMPAIGN: Jhalmuri Moment Sparks Bengal Campaign Firestorm as Modi Video Triggers BJP–TMC Clash
Breaking News: Jhalmuri Politics Heats Up in Bengal as Modi Visit Sparks Mamata vs BJP Clash
GLOBAL ALERT: US-Iran Nuclear Standoff Deepens as Uranium Issue Blocks Last-Ditch Diplomatic Breakthrough
GLOBAL ALERT: Ceasefire Extension Likely as US-Iran Talks Hang in Balance Amid Trump Pressure Strategy
Breaking: Yogi Leads ‘Jan Aakrosh March’ in Lucknow, BJP Pushes Women Reservation Political Narrative
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget