Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haiwaan teaser unveiled, reuniting Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Kumar plays antagonist; Khan portrays a blind martial artist.

Priyadarshan directs the thriller, releasing September 11, 2026.

Teaser builds intrigue, showcasing film's central character clash.

The makers of Haiwaan have unveiled the film’s teaser, offering the first glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s highly anticipated reunion. Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller is set to bring the two stars face to face once again, with Kumar playing the antagonist and Khan stepping into the role of a blind martial artist. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

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Akshay Kumar Shares The Haiwaan Teaser

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share the teaser with fans, accompanied by the caption, "HE hears the danger…I AM the danger! Ab jeet kiski hogi? Hero ya Haiwaan?"

The teaser itself keeps much under wraps. It offers no dialogue and reveals little about the plot, instead building intrigue around the central clash between its two leading characters.

Saif Ali Khan Plays A Blind Martial Artist

Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the film’s protagonist, a blind martial artist who finds himself caught in a dangerous situation. His character relies on heightened senses to navigate the threats around him.

Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, plays the antagonist. The film is expected to centre on the tension and eventual confrontation between the two men, with their opposing characters forming the heart of the thriller.

New Posters Had Already Sparked Curiosity

Ahead of the teaser release, the makers had dropped fresh posters and stills featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The posters gave fans a glimpse of the film's mood while adding to speculation and curiosity surrounding their characters.

Now, with the teaser out, Haiwaan has given audiences another reason to watch closely as the film heads towards its theatrical release.

Vengeance is my reason.

Every sense is his weapon.



Whose side are you on?

Hero ya Haiwaan?#Haiwaan - Teaser Out Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/GSx1Vy4NUK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 11, 2026

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Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite For Priyadarshan

Haiwaan marks another on-screen collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan and is being positioned as an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher also feature in the film's principal cast.

KVN Productions and Thespian Films are backing the project, with Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn serving as producers.