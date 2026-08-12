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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Haiwaan’ Teaser Out: Blind Martial Artist Saif Ali Khan Can Hear Danger, But Can He Defeat Akshay Kumar?

‘Haiwaan’ Teaser Out: Blind Martial Artist Saif Ali Khan Can Hear Danger, But Can He Defeat Akshay Kumar?

The teaser for Haiwaan is out. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite for Priyadarshan’s thriller, set for a theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haiwaan teaser unveiled, reuniting Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.
  • Kumar plays antagonist; Khan portrays a blind martial artist.
  • Priyadarshan directs the thriller, releasing September 11, 2026.
  • Teaser builds intrigue, showcasing film's central character clash.

The makers of Haiwaan have unveiled the film’s teaser, offering the first glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s highly anticipated reunion. Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller is set to bring the two stars face to face once again, with Kumar playing the antagonist and Khan stepping into the role of a blind martial artist. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' Gets Conditional Permission To Shoot At Sabarimala Temple

Akshay Kumar Shares The Haiwaan Teaser

Akshay Kumar took to social media to share the teaser with fans, accompanied by the caption, "HE hears the danger…I AM the danger! Ab jeet kiski hogi? Hero ya Haiwaan?"

The teaser itself keeps much under wraps. It offers no dialogue and reveals little about the plot, instead building intrigue around the central clash between its two leading characters.

Saif Ali Khan Plays A Blind Martial Artist

Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the film’s protagonist, a blind martial artist who finds himself caught in a dangerous situation. His character relies on heightened senses to navigate the threats around him.

Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, plays the antagonist. The film is expected to centre on the tension and eventual confrontation between the two men, with their opposing characters forming the heart of the thriller.

New Posters Had Already Sparked Curiosity

Ahead of the teaser release, the makers had dropped fresh posters and stills featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The posters gave fans a glimpse of the film's mood while adding to speculation and curiosity surrounding their characters.

Now, with the teaser out, Haiwaan has given audiences another reason to watch closely as the film heads towards its theatrical release.

ALSO READ: Karan Aujla’s Perth Concert Postponed Over Delay In Australian Visa Approval; New Date Announced

Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite For Priyadarshan

Haiwaan marks another on-screen collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan and is being positioned as an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher also feature in the film's principal cast.

KVN Productions and Thespian Films are backing the project, with Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn serving as producers.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the film Haiwaan scheduled to be released?

The thriller film Haiwaan is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

What roles do Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan play in Haiwaan?

Akshay Kumar portrays the antagonist, while Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of a blind martial artist and protagonist. The film centers on their central clash.

Who is directing the film Haiwaan?

The film Haiwaan is directed by Priyadarshan. It is an edge-of-the-seat thriller bringing Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together.

Who are the producers of Haiwaan?

Haiwaan is backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films. Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn are serving as the producers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar Saif Ali Khan Haiwaan Haiwaan Teaser
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