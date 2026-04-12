Dacoit is showing encouraging box office growth, particularly on its second day. The film has already amassed significant collections both domestically and internationally.
Dacoit Box Office Day 2: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur Film Sees Growth, Hits Rs 24 Cr Globally
Dacoit Box Office Day 2: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer maintains momentum, crosses Rs 24 crore worldwide amid mixed reviews.
- Dacoit film shows encouraging box office growth on Day 2.
- Domestic collection reaches Rs 13.55 crore net in two days.
- Worldwide gross collection surpasses Rs 24 crore globally.
- Film faces competition from the dominant Dhurandhar 2.
After a delayed journey to theatres, Dacoit is finally finding its footing at the box office. Starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film may have opened to mixed reviews, but its early numbers suggest that audience curiosity is holding strong. With a noticeable uptick on Day 2, the film is beginning to build momentum where it matter most, ticket windows.
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Day 2 Collection Shows Encouraging Growth
According to the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dacoit collected around Rs 7 crore net across India on its second day. It shows a slight jump from its opening figures. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 13.55 crore, while the gross stands at Rs 15.81 crore.
Such a Saturday rise is often seen as a positive indicator, especially for mid-budget releases. It signals that word of mouth may be gradually drawing in more viewers beyond the initial rush.
Oversee Boost Pushes Global Total Past Rs 24 Crore
The performance of Dacoit overseas has alos contributed significally to its overall numbers. On Day 2 alone, the film added Rs 2.50 crore internationally. This takes the total overseas gross to Rs 9 crore.
With this, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to ab impressive Rs 24.81 crore within just two days of release, a strong start considering the mixed critical reception.
Despite its steady run, Dacoit is navigating a competitive landscape. Dhurandhar 2, even in its fourth week, continues to dominate with higher daily earnings, reportedly collecting Rs 11.85 crore, more than double of Dacoit’s Day 2 numbers.
This ongoing competition could play a key role in shaping the film’s trajectory over the coming days.
About Dacoit
Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, Dacoit tells the story of an enraged convict seeking revenge on his former lover who betrayed him. Alongside Sesh and Thakur, the film features notable performances from Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni and Zayn Marie Khan.
Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film has been positioned as a bilingual release, helping it reach a wider audience across regions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How is Dacoit performing at the box office?
What are Dacoit's collection figures?
On Day 2, Dacoit collected around Rs 7 crore net in India, bringing its total to Rs 13.55 crore net. The worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 24.81 crore.
What is the plot of the film Dacoit?
Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo and tells the story of a convict seeking revenge on his former lover who betrayed him.
Who are the main actors in Dacoit?
The film stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, with notable performances also from Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Zayn Marie Khan.