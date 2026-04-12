Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDacoit Box Office Day 2: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur Film Sees Growth, Hits Rs 24 Cr Globally

Dacoit Box Office Day 2: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur Film Sees Growth, Hits Rs 24 Cr Globally

Dacoit Box Office Day 2: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer maintains momentum, crosses Rs 24 crore worldwide amid mixed reviews.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dacoit film shows encouraging box office growth on Day 2.
  • Domestic collection reaches Rs 13.55 crore net in two days.
  • Worldwide gross collection surpasses Rs 24 crore globally.
  • Film faces competition from the dominant Dhurandhar 2.

After a delayed journey to theatres, Dacoit is finally finding its footing at the box office. Starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film may have opened to mixed reviews, but its early numbers suggest that audience curiosity is holding strong. With a noticeable uptick on Day 2, the film is beginning to build momentum where it matter most, ticket windows.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Records, Becomes First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 1000 Cr Net

Day 2 Collection Shows Encouraging Growth

According to the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dacoit collected around Rs 7 crore net across India on its second day. It shows a slight jump from its opening figures. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 13.55 crore, while the gross stands at Rs 15.81 crore.

Such a Saturday rise is often seen as a positive indicator, especially for mid-budget releases. It signals that word of mouth may be gradually drawing in more viewers beyond the initial rush.

Oversee Boost Pushes Global Total Past Rs 24 Crore

The performance of Dacoit overseas has alos contributed significally to its overall numbers. On Day 2 alone, the film added Rs 2.50 crore internationally. This takes the total overseas gross to Rs 9 crore.

With this, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to ab impressive Rs 24.81 crore within just two days of release, a strong start considering the mixed critical reception.

Despite its steady run, Dacoit is navigating a competitive landscape. Dhurandhar 2, even in its fourth week, continues to dominate with higher daily earnings, reportedly collecting Rs 11.85 crore, more than double of Dacoit’s Day 2 numbers.

This ongoing competition could play a key role in shaping the film’s trajectory over the coming days.

About Dacoit

Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, Dacoit tells the story of an enraged convict seeking revenge on his former lover who betrayed him. Alongside Sesh and Thakur, the film features notable performances from Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni and Zayn Marie Khan.

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film has been positioned as a bilingual release, helping it reach a wider audience across regions.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Dacoit performing at the box office?

Dacoit is showing encouraging box office growth, particularly on its second day. The film has already amassed significant collections both domestically and internationally.

What are Dacoit's collection figures?

On Day 2, Dacoit collected around Rs 7 crore net in India, bringing its total to Rs 13.55 crore net. The worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 24.81 crore.

What is the plot of the film Dacoit?

Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo and tells the story of a convict seeking revenge on his former lover who betrayed him.

Who are the main actors in Dacoit?

The film stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, with notable performances also from Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Zayn Marie Khan.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Apr 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mrunal Thakur Adivi Sesh ENtertainment News Dacoit Box Office
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Dacoit Box Office Day 2: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur Film Sees Growth, Hits Rs 24 Cr Globally
Dacoit Box Office Day 2: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur Film Sees Growth, Hits Rs 24 Cr Globally
Movies
Aamir Khan Opens 'Ek Din' Advance Booking 39 Days Early; Over 500 Tickets Sold, Says Report
Aamir Khan Opens 'Ek Din' Advance Booking 39 Days Early; Over 500 Tickets Sold, Says Report
Movies
Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Records, Becomes First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 1000 Cr Net
Dhurandhar 2 Breaks Records, Becomes First Hindi Film To Cross Rs 1000 Cr Net
Movies
Jana Nayagan Leaked Online: CBFC Calls Reports Linking Censor Board To Piracy ‘Baseless’
Jana Nayagan Leaked Online: CBFC Calls Reports Linking Censor Board To Piracy ‘Baseless’
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: US-Iran Islamabad Talks Collapse After 21 Hours of Negotiations
Middle East conflict: Islamabad Talks Collapse, JD Vance Returns to DC Without a Deal
Global crisis: Pakistan Urges Ceasefire Extension After Failed US–Iran Talks
Middle East conflict: Nuclear Dispute and Hidden Uranium Stockpile Key Reasons Behind US-Iran Talks Failure
Breaking News: Pakistan Defends Mediator Role Despite Failure of US-Iran Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget