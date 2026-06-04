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HomeNewsCongress Releases Rajya Sabha Candidate List; Pawan Khera Among Key Picks

Congress Releases Rajya Sabha Candidate List; Pawan Khera Among Key Picks

Congress has announced its Rajya Sabha candidates, fielding Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera and other key leaders from six states.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 10:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress announced its Rajya Sabha candidate list for elections.
  • Prominent leaders Pawan Khera, Mallikarjun Kharge received nominations.
  • Selections cover five states, balancing experience with representation.

Congress has released its list of Rajya Sabha candidates for Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. The party has fielded Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera and Mansoor Ali Khan from Karnataka. Meenakshi Natarajan has been nominated from Madhya Pradesh, Neeraj Dangi from Rajasthan, Praveen Chakravarty from Tamil Nadu and Pranav Jha from Jharkhand.

Who Got Tickets?

Karnataka

  • Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Pawan Khera
  • Mansoor Ali Khan

Madhya Pradesh

  • Meenakshi Natarajan
  • Rajasthan
  • Neeraj Dangi

Tamil Nadu

  • Praveen Chakravarty

Jharkhand

  • Pranav Jha
  • Khera Gets Rajya Sabha Nod

Also Read: BJP Releases List Of Candidates For Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections

Khera Elevated To Rajya Sabha

Pawan Khera's nomination to the Rajya Sabha marks a significant elevation for one of the Congress party's most prominent national spokespersons. As chairman of the party's media and publicity department, Khera has been a key face of the Congress's communication strategy and has regularly represented the party on major political issues.

His nomination comes four years after he missed out on a Rajya Sabha berth in 2022, despite being among the party's most visible leaders. With the latest decision, the Congress has moved Khera from a communication role into parliamentary politics, giving him a platform in the Upper House as the party seeks to strengthen its presence in Parliament.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also been nominated from Karnataka, reaffirming his central role in the party's leadership. 

The announcement comes as parties finalise their nominees for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with the focus now shifting to the electoral contests and the balance of strength in the Upper House

Also Read: DMK Gets Separate Lok Sabha Seating, Set To Skip INDIA Bloc Meeting On June 8

Before You Go

Patna Firing Case: Police Detain Two Guards Linked to Khan Sir’s Coaching Centre After Viral Video

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajya Sabha Elections Pawan Khera CONGRESS Congress Rajya Sabha List
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