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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I Realise How Lucky I Am': Ravi Dubey Shares Heartfelt Note After Times Square Tribute

'I Realise How Lucky I Am': Ravi Dubey Shares Heartfelt Note After Times Square Tribute

Ravi Dubey, playing Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, got emotional seeing his warrior look on Times Square billboards—a fan tribute. "Wow... I'm really emotional. Thank you for this love."

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
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  • Upcoming 'Ramayana' film has star-studded cast.

Ravi Dubey, playing Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana, got a huge surprise from fans. His warrior look lit up New York's famous Times Square billboards. The actor turned emotional, sharing his joy online.

Fans' Grand Tribute

Fans showed massive love for Ravi Dubey by putting his powerful images on big digital screens at Times Square. This was not for any brand or movie promo, but a special gift from his supporters. It marked a big moment in his career, proving his global fanbase. Ravi Dubey has built a strong name in TV and entertainment with hard work. Now, as Lakshman in Ramayana, excitement is sky-high. This tribute shows fans' trust and love for him.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ravie Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

Ravi's Emotional Reaction

Seeing himself on Times Square, Ravi Dubey shared his feelings on social media. He wrote, “Waah... kya aap logon ne mujhe Times Square par laga diya? Itne saalon ke baad mujhe ehsaas hua ki main kitna khushkismat hoon ki mujhe aise fans mile hain jo family ban gaye hain. Maine abhi yeh dekha aur main sach mein emotional hoon. Is pyaar ke liye dhanyavaad... yeh mere liye sab kuch hai. Jai Shri Ram.”

( "Wow... did you guys put me up on Times Square? After so many years, I realize how lucky I am to have fans who have become family. I just saw this and I'm really emotional. Thank you for this love... it means everything to me. Jai Shri Ram.") 

ALSO READ | 'Ramayana Is Hard To Recreate': Deepika Chikhalia’s Post On Rs 4000 Cr Ramayana Budget Sparks Discussion

 Ramayana's Star-Studded Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana comes in two parts. Part 1 releases on Diwali 2026, and Part 2 on Diwali 2027. Stars include Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil, and more alongside Ravi Dubey.

ALSO READ | Asha Bhosle Health Update: Granddaughter Says Singer Is Being Treated For ‘Extreme Exhaustion, Chest Infection’

This fan gesture highlights the buzz around the film. It blends mythology with modern cinema, exciting audiences worldwide.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana be released?

Ramayana is in two parts. Part 1 is set to release on Diwali 2026, and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Ravi Dubey Lakshman Sai Pallavi Times Square
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