'I Realise How Lucky I Am': Ravi Dubey Shares Heartfelt Note After Times Square Tribute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Upcoming 'Ramayana' film has star-studded cast.

Ravi Dubey, playing Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana, got a huge surprise from fans. His warrior look lit up New York's famous Times Square billboards. The actor turned emotional, sharing his joy online.

Fans' Grand Tribute

Fans showed massive love for Ravi Dubey by putting his powerful images on big digital screens at Times Square. This was not for any brand or movie promo, but a special gift from his supporters. It marked a big moment in his career, proving his global fanbase. Ravi Dubey has built a strong name in TV and entertainment with hard work. Now, as Lakshman in Ramayana, excitement is sky-high. This tribute shows fans' trust and love for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravie Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

Ravi's Emotional Reaction

Seeing himself on Times Square, Ravi Dubey shared his feelings on social media. He wrote, “Waah... kya aap logon ne mujhe Times Square par laga diya? Itne saalon ke baad mujhe ehsaas hua ki main kitna khushkismat hoon ki mujhe aise fans mile hain jo family ban gaye hain. Maine abhi yeh dekha aur main sach mein emotional hoon. Is pyaar ke liye dhanyavaad... yeh mere liye sab kuch hai. Jai Shri Ram.”

( "Wow... did you guys put me up on Times Square? After so many years, I realize how lucky I am to have fans who have become family. I just saw this and I'm really emotional. Thank you for this love... it means everything to me. Jai Shri Ram.")

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Ramayana's Star-Studded Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana comes in two parts. Part 1 releases on Diwali 2026, and Part 2 on Diwali 2027. Stars include Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil, and more alongside Ravi Dubey.

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This fan gesture highlights the buzz around the film. It blends mythology with modern cinema, exciting audiences worldwide.