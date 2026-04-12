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HomeEntertainmentRiteish Deshmukh Drops Sneak Peek Of Raja Shivaji Anthem | WATCH

Riteish Deshmukh Drops Sneak Peek Of Raja Shivaji Anthem | WATCH

Riteish Deshmukh shares a powerful BTS video of Raja Shivaji anthem ‘Chhatrapati’, building excitement ahead of its release.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Riteish Deshmukh shares BTS video of upcoming Raja Shivaji film.
  • Behind-the-scenes footage reveals the making of 'Chhatrapati' anthem.
  • Anthem composed by Ajay-Atul, choreographed by Remo D'Souza, releases April 13.
  • Film honors Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, directed by Riteish Deshmukh.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has raised excitement for his upcoming historical film Raja Shivaji by sharing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of the powerful anthem ‘Chhatrapati’. The video offers a glimpse into the making of the grand track and hints at the scale and emotion the film promises to deliver. With the anthem set to release soon, fans are eagerly waiting to witness this musical tribute to one of India’s greatest warrior kings.

Riteish Deshmukh shares BTS Video of Chhatrapati anthem

The BTS video showcases the intense effort that has gone into creating the anthem, composed by the celebrated duo Ajay-Atul. The makers recently unveiled the glimpse to build anticipation, giving audiences a look at the musical world of the film. The video reflects a “powerful, soaring soundscape” designed for a grand cinematic experience, making it clear that the film aims to be visually and emotionally spectacular. 

Sharing the update on social media, Riteish Deshmukh also expressed pride and excitement about the anthem. In an earlier post, he wrote, “Let the skies thunder with the roar of the Chhatrapati. The anthem… is coming to ignite every heart!”  This statement highlights the emotional and cultural significance the makers are attaching to the project.

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More on Anthem Chhatrapati release

The anthem ‘Chhatrapati’ is scheduled to release on April 13 and is already generating buzz among fans. The main chorus has been dropped earlier and has received a positive response, with many praising its energy and impact. 

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Raja Shivaji is a major historical film based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Riteish Deshmukh not only plays the lead role but also directs, writes, and produces the film, making it one of his most ambitious projects to date. 

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Genelia Deshmukh. Backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the film is set for a grand theatrical release on May 1, 2026. 

With its scale, music, and historical importance, Raja Shivaji is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle that celebrates courage, legacy, and pride.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film?

Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film is Raja Shivaji, a historical film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

What is the name of the anthem for Raja Shivaji?

The anthem for Raja Shivaji is called 'Chhatrapati' and it is composed by Ajay-Atul.

When will the anthem 'Chhatrapati' be released?

The anthem 'Chhatrapati' is scheduled to be released on April 13.

Who is starring in Raja Shivaji?

Raja Shivaji stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Genelia Deshmukh.

When is Raja Shivaji set to be released in theaters?

Raja Shivaji is set for a grand theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
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Riteish Deshmukh Shivaji Maharaj Raja Shivaji Chhatrapati Anthem
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