Shreyas Iyer Set To Replace Suryakumar Yadav As India's T20 Captain

Shreyas Iyer is set to become India's next T20I captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav in a significant leadership change ahead of the team's upcoming white-ball assignments. According to BCCI sources, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selection committee have reached a consensus on elevating Iyer to the role. Young batter Tilak Varma is expected to be named vice-captain. The move comes ahead of India's tours of Ireland and England, with the squad selection meeting scheduled for June 6.

Leadership Change

Sources said the decision has been backed by the BCCI's cricket leadership, with Iyer emerging as the preferred choice to lead India's T20 side. While the issue was not formally discussed during the BCCI Apex Council meeting on Thursday, board officials are understood to have agreed on the new leadership structure.

Iyer is also expected to attend the upcoming selection meeting where India's squad for the Ireland and England tours will be finalised. If confirmed, the appointment would mark his return to the T20I set-up after a long absence from the format at the international level.

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Why Iyer?

The 30-year-old has strengthened his case with an impressive IPL 2026 campaign for Punjab Kings. Iyer scored 498 runs during the season and was one of the team's standout performers.

His last T20I appearance for India came against Australia in Bengaluru in December 2023. Despite being out of the national T20 side for more than two years, his domestic and IPL performances have reportedly convinced selectors that he is ready for a leadership role.

Surya's Future

Suryakumar Yadav led India to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title, making the team the first to successfully defend the trophy. However, his individual performances came under scrutiny after he managed 242 runs in nine matches during the tournament.

His IPL 2026 campaign was also underwhelming, with the Mumbai Indians batter scoring 270 runs as the five-time champions finished ninth in the standings.

India's next T20I assignment begins with a two-match series in Ireland on June 26 and June 28, before the team travels to England for five T20Is and three ODIs.

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