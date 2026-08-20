Mumbai Model Riya Ahir Appeals To Mumbai Police To Withdraw FIR Against Her

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riya Ahir seeks FIR withdrawal and action on threats.

Youth Congress met police, assured FIR withdrawal and probe.

Ahir faces online threats following her protest viral image.

Model Riya Ahir, who came into the spotlight after stopping a police van during the Gen Z protest in Mumbai, has appealed to the police to withdraw an FIR registered against her, and also sought strict action against those persons allegedly issuing threats to her on social media.

A delegation of the Mumbai Youth Congress met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Manoj Sharma and raised concerns regarding the FIR and the online harassment being faced by Ahir.

According to Youth Congress leaders, Sharma assured the delegation that the process of withdrawing the FIR would be initiated soon and that police would investigate the individuals responsible for sending threatening messages to Ahir.

Speaking after the meeting, Ahir said that she has been receiving abusive comments and threats on social media ever since the protest. She alleged that despite filing a complaint with the police, no concrete action had been taken so far.

The delegation that accompanied Ahir to the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office included Youth Congress national secretary Hargun Singh and Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeenat Shabreen.

Singh questioned the delay in withdrawing the FIRs, stating that a notification for the withdrawal of cases against students involved in the protest had already been issued.

Ahir also pointed out that a 19-year-old participant, Muskan, who had taken part in the protest, was facing a similar wave of abusive comments and threats on social media.

Shabreen said young women were being punished merely for expressing their views and demanded immediate police action against the social media accounts allegedly involved in harassment and intimidation.

In a viral image from the rain-soaked protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar on July 22, Ahir was seen standing before a police van carrying detained young protesters.

The photo of Ahir, in a grey hoodie standing firmly to block the police van, emerged as one of the most striking images from the protests in Mumbai.





(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)