Scottish Parliament Member Marries Malayali Woman At Kerala Temple

Scottish Parliament member Martin Day married Malayali woman Nidhin Chandh at the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala's Thrissur on Tuesday, fulfilling her long-standing wish to solemnise their wedding at the temple.

The ceremony, attended by close relatives and friends, took place at 11 am. The celebrations were later held at the Pushpanjali Auditorium. Nidhin's 22-year-old son, Veddik Shankar, was also present at the wedding. Videos from the ceremony have since surfaced on social media.

How Martin Day And Nidhin Met

Nidhin, a native of Piravom, moved to the UK in 2008 for higher studies after completing her B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. She later pursued a master's degree in IT Management and subsequently completed her PhD.

Her journey in the UK coincided with changes to visa regulations affecting foreign students. After her visa was cancelled, Nidhin campaigned before parliamentary committees on the issue.

It was during this period that she met Martin Day, who was then a UK Parliament member representing Linlithgow and East Falkirk. A member of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Day and Nidhin initially became friends. The two met in February 2016, and Day expressed his feelings for Nidhin two months later.

Nidhin, who was divorced and had a 12-year-old son, was initially hesitant about starting a relationship. She was also without a job and visa status at the time. Day, however, remained committed to their relationship.

He later introduced Nidhin to his parents, Margaret and Ron Day, who welcomed her. Day subsequently accompanied Nidhin and her son Veddik to the UK.

Couple Registered Marriage In UK Nine Years Ago

Nidhin had long wanted to marry at the Guruvayur Temple. However, visa and family-related requirements meant the couple registered their marriage in the UK nine years ago.

Day has visited Kerala several times since then, including trips in 2018, 2019 and 2023. However, the couple could not visit the Guruvayur Temple for darshan due to floods, the COVID-19 pandemic and illnesses in the family.

On his fourth visit to Kerala, Day and Nidhin finally fulfilled her wish and solemnised their marriage at the temple, nine years after registering their marriage in the UK.

Nidhin's Family And Career

Nidhin is the only daughter of KN Chandy, a retired veterinary field officer, and Raji, a former member of the Pambakkuda Gram Panchayat. She now works as a management consultant and is involved in campaigns for the SNP.

Her son Veddik, who has completed his studies, works as a senior database administrator at Computershare in Edinburgh. Day has been involved in public service since 1999. Before entering politics, he worked as a retail banker and councillor.

He served three terms as a UK Member of Parliament over nine years and is currently a member of the Scottish Parliament. He also chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for India in the Scottish Parliament.