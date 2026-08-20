‘If You Cheat On Sunita, You’ll Become A Beggar’: Govinda’s Mother’s Old Warning Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Divorce rumors resurfaced after Sunita's recent court visit.

Manager clarified Sunita withdrew a prior divorce petition.

Govinda's mother previously warned him not to betray Sunita.

Sunita expressed displeasure over Govinda seen with actress.

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have once again found themselves in the spotlight amid ongoing speculation about their personal life. Reports of differences between the couple have surfaced several times, with Sunita recently being spotted outside Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court with their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. The appearance sparked fresh divorce rumours. However, Sunita’s manager later clarified that she had visited the family court in connection with a divorce petition that had previously been filed and was reportedly being withdrawn. Amid the speculation, an old interview featuring Govinda and Sunita has resurfaced on social media. In the video, Govinda recalls a striking warning given to him by his late mother, Nirmala Devi, about his wife.

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Govinda Recalls His Mother’s Warning

In the old interview with Bollywood Bubble, Govinda spoke about the close relationship his mother shared with Sunita. While discussing their bond, the actor recalled that his mother had once given him a stern warning about his marriage. Govinda said his mother told him that if he ever betrayed Sunita, he would end up begging. He also recalled telling his mother that she appeared to love Sunita deeply. According to Govinda, his mother then described Sunita as “Lakshmi”, suggesting that she considered her presence auspicious for the family. Govinda further recalled that things in the household had been going well since Sunita became part of the family. The old clip has now attracted renewed attention amid the recent discussions surrounding the couple.

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Why Did Govinda And Sunita Face Divorce Rumours?

Sunita Ahuja had reportedly filed for divorce at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. In February 2025, Govinda’s lawyer and family friend Lalit Bindal confirmed that a divorce petition had been filed several months earlier, while also stating that the couple had reconciled. The two were subsequently seen together during Ganesh celebrations, which appeared to ease speculation about an imminent separation. The latest family court appearance once again triggered questions about their relationship. However, Sunita’s manager reportedly said that she had gone to the court in connection with withdrawing the earlier divorce case.

Govinda And Sunita’s Recent Controversy

The discussion around the couple intensified after Govinda was recently spotted at the airport with actress Rani Swarnkar, who is reportedly associated with his upcoming film Roopa. Photos and videos of the two quickly circulated on social media, leading to speculation about their equation. Sunita subsequently commented on the matter during an interview, expressing her displeasure over Govinda being seen with a younger actress. Her remarks also drew attention online. Govinda later responded to the comments and advised Sunita to avoid making such statements publicly and to maintain certain boundaries.

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When Did Govinda And Sunita Get Married?

Govinda and Sunita reportedly got married secretly on May 11, 1987. At the time, Govinda was at the height of his Bollywood career. Sunita later explained that they chose to keep their marriage private because marriage was often considered detrimental to an actor’s career during that period. The couple welcomed their daughter, Tina Ahuja, on July 16, 1989. Following Tina’s birth, Govinda publicly acknowledged his marriage to Sunita. Their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, was born on March 1, 1997. Despite repeated speculation surrounding their relationship over the years, Govinda and Sunita have continued to remain a much-discussed Bollywood couple. The resurfaced video has now added another layer to the ongoing conversation, with Govinda’s account of his mother’s strong faith in Sunita drawing attention from fans and social media users.