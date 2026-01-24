Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Border 2 Gets Love From Anupam Kher After Strong Box Office Start

Anupam Kher congratulated Border 2 actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh on the film’s strong opening. The film collected Rs 32.1 crore on Day 1 and grossed Rs 43.50 crore worldwide.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Actor-director Anupam Kher congratulated Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh on the strong opening of their film Border 2, saying he hopes the movie reaches its full potential in the days ahead. The film opened on a strong note at the box office, collecting Rs 32.1 crore on its first day and surpassing the opening figures of Chhaava and Dhurandhar. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has registered a worldwide collection of Rs 43.50 crore so far, reflecting a solid response from audiences. It recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 32.10 per cent. Morning shows began with 19.46 per cent occupancy, which rose to 26.33 per cent in the afternoon. The footfall increased in the evening at 34.55 per cent, while night shows performed the best, drawing 48.06 per cent occupancy.

‘Hope It Grows To Its Full Glory’

“Huge Congratulations to Team Border 2, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series for the grand opening of the film,” Anupam Kher said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). 

He added, “I am so so happy! Hope and pray that it grows to its full glory in the coming days. Looking forward to watching the film soooon. Jai Hind!”

Earlier in the day, Kher shared a black-and-white photo from his gym session with friend and co-actor Ravi Kishan on Instagram. In the picture, both actors are seen flexing their toned arms after an intense workout.

“Pain is temporary, but pride is forever. Worked out with my friend and co-actor Ravi Kishan! Har Har Mahadev!” Kher wrote while sharing the post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
On the professional front, Kher and Kishan are set to reunite for the second part of the popular film Khosla Ka Ghosla. The first instalment, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, was released in 2006. Earlier this month, Kher revealed that the shooting for the sequel had been completed.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Border 2 perform on its opening day?

Border 2 had a strong opening, collecting Rs 32.1 crore on its first day. It surpassed the opening figures of Chhaava and Dhurandhar.

What is the total worldwide collection of Border 2 so far?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has registered a worldwide collection of Rs 43.50 crore so far. This indicates a solid response from audiences.

What was the Hindi occupancy for Border 2 on its opening day?

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 32.10% on its opening day. Evening shows had 34.55% occupancy, and night shows performed best at 48.06%.

What did Anupam Kher say about Border 2's opening?

Anupam Kher congratulated the team of Border 2 for its grand opening and expressed his happiness. He hopes the film grows to its full glory in the coming days.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Anupam Kher Border 2
