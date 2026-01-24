Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor-director Anupam Kher congratulated Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh on the strong opening of their film Border 2, saying he hopes the movie reaches its full potential in the days ahead. The film opened on a strong note at the box office, collecting Rs 32.1 crore on its first day and surpassing the opening figures of Chhaava and Dhurandhar. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has registered a worldwide collection of Rs 43.50 crore so far, reflecting a solid response from audiences. It recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 32.10 per cent. Morning shows began with 19.46 per cent occupancy, which rose to 26.33 per cent in the afternoon. The footfall increased in the evening at 34.55 per cent, while night shows performed the best, drawing 48.06 per cent occupancy.

‘Hope It Grows To Its Full Glory’

“Huge Congratulations to Team Border 2, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series for the grand opening of the film,” Anupam Kher said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, “I am so so happy! Hope and pray that it grows to its full glory in the coming days. Looking forward to watching the film soooon. Jai Hind!”

Earlier in the day, Kher shared a black-and-white photo from his gym session with friend and co-actor Ravi Kishan on Instagram. In the picture, both actors are seen flexing their toned arms after an intense workout.

“Pain is temporary, but pride is forever. Worked out with my friend and co-actor Ravi Kishan! Har Har Mahadev!” Kher wrote while sharing the post.

On the professional front, Kher and Kishan are set to reunite for the second part of the popular film Khosla Ka Ghosla. The first instalment, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, was released in 2006. Earlier this month, Kher revealed that the shooting for the sequel had been completed.