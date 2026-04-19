Bhooth Bangla OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla films opens well in cinemas with strong box office performance.

Film's worldwide gross collections reach ₹60.50 crore within two days.

Netflix is the expected OTT platform for digital release.

Official OTT release date is yet to be announced.

Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla has finally arrived in cinemas and the early response has added to the excitement. After generating strong pre-release buzz, the film has opened well at the box office, leaving fans eager to know one thing next, when and where it will release on OTT.

With theatrical collections gaining momentum, curiosity around the digital premiere is rising rapidly.

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Which OTT Platform Will Stream The Film?

For viewers already planning a home watch, Bhooth Bangla is expected to stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run.

The streaming giant is the film’s reported digital partner, making it the likely destination for audiences who miss the big-screen release or want to revisit the film later.

Bhooth Bangla OTT Release Date

As of now, the makers have not officially announced the OTT release date.

However, most films typically arrive on streaming platforms around four to six weeks after their cinema release, depending on performance and agreements. Based on that trend, Bhooth Bangla could make its digital debut in June or July.

An official confirmation is still awaited.

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Strong Start At Box Office

The film has also posted a promising early run in cinemas.

As per the reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, On Day 2, Bhooth Bangla collected a net Rs 19 crore across 11,513 shows. This has taken its total India gross to Rs 42 crore and India net collections to Rs 35 crore so far.

Internationally, the film earned Rs 9 crore on Day 2, pushing its overseas total to Rs 18.50 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 60.50 crore.

With a lively opening, strong curiosity, and OTT interest already building, Bhooth Bangla has momentum on its side.