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HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy

Bhooth Bangla OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla has opened strongly in cinemas. Here’s where the horror comedy is expected to stream on OTT and its likely release window.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla films opens well in cinemas with strong box office performance.
  • Film's worldwide gross collections reach ₹60.50 crore within two days.
  • Netflix is the expected OTT platform for digital release.
  • Official OTT release date is yet to be announced.

Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla has finally arrived in cinemas and the early response has added to the excitement. After generating strong pre-release buzz, the film has opened well at the box office, leaving fans eager to know one thing next, when and where it will release on OTT.

With theatrical collections gaining momentum, curiosity around the digital premiere is rising rapidly.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Crosses Rs 60 Cr Worldwide, Gives Dhurandhar 2 Tough Competition

Which OTT Platform Will Stream The Film?

For viewers already planning a home watch, Bhooth Bangla is expected to stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run.

The streaming giant is the film’s reported digital partner, making it the likely destination for audiences who miss the big-screen release or want to revisit the film later.

Bhooth Bangla OTT Release Date

As of now, the makers have not officially announced the OTT release date.

However, most films typically arrive on streaming platforms around four to six weeks after their cinema release, depending on performance and agreements. Based on that trend, Bhooth Bangla could make its digital debut in June or July.

An official confirmation is still awaited.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 1,750 Cr Worldwide Despite Clash With Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla

Strong Start At Box Office

The film has also posted a promising early run in cinemas.

As per the reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, On Day 2, Bhooth Bangla collected a net Rs 19 crore across 11,513 shows. This has taken its total India gross to Rs 42 crore and India net collections to Rs 35 crore so far.

Internationally, the film earned Rs 9 crore on Day 2, pushing its overseas total to Rs 18.50 crore. Its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 60.50 crore.

With a lively opening, strong curiosity, and OTT interest already building, Bhooth Bangla has momentum on its side.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which OTT platform will stream Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla is expected to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. Netflix is reportedly the film's digital partner.

When will Bhooth Bangla be released on OTT?

An official OTT release date hasn't been announced yet. It typically takes 4-6 weeks after the cinema release, so it might be available in June or July.

How has Bhooth Bangla performed at the box office so far?

The film has had a promising start. As of Day 2, it has collected Rs 35 crore net in India and Rs 18.50 crore internationally, with a worldwide gross of Rs 60.50 crore.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar ENtertainment News Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla OTT Release
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