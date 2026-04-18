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HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaVijay Deverakonda Teams Up With Shouryuv; Eric Durst Joins As VFX Director

Vijay Deverakonda Teams Up With Shouryuv; Eric Durst Joins As VFX Director

Vijay Deverakonda announced his next film with Shouryuv, featuring a global technical team including Eric Durst. The project, tagged “All this anger was once love,” has sparked buzz.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 03:22 PM (IST)

 Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday announced that his next film was to be directed by well known director Shouryuv, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "My next is-#VDxShouryuv. Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film. So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shoryuv on his wild imagination and intense heart."

The actor further went on to say, "ROAR my friends. I will give you my all. Peak excitement and lots of love. #EricDurst" The actor also shared a poster that showed him walking four dogs with the technical crew of the film walking behind him with various arms in their hands.

The film, which is tenatively being referred to as VDXShouryuv, boasts of a brilliant technical team. It will feature one of the world's finest cinematographers Alejandro Martinez as its Director Of Photography.

Music for the film is to be scored by gifted Malayalam music director Hesham Abdul Wahab while Suresh Selvarajan will head production design. VFX for the film will be by Eric Durst, the renowned visual effects director of Hollywood films like 'Gods of Egypt' and 'Batman Forever' , while costumes are to be handled by Sachin Lovelekar. Editing for the film will be by one of the best in the business, Praveen Antony.

The film, which is to be produced by Vyra Entertainments, has the tag line "All this anger was once love." Interestingly, actress Mrunal Thakur responded to Vijay Deverakonda's announcement with a "LET’S GOoooooooo!"comment. Her reply has caught the attention of fans and made them to wonder if whether she will be playing the female lead in the film.

Needless to say, the announcement has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

 

 

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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mrunal Thakur Vijay Deverakonda Telugu Cinema VFX Shouryuv VDXShouryuv Eric Durst Alejandro Martinez Hesham Abdul Wahab Vyra Entertainments Film Announcement
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