Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film nears ₹1,750 crore worldwide mark in fifth week.

Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹4.65 crore India net on Day 31.

Film surpasses Pushpa 2 total, becoming top-grossing.

New competition fails to significantly slow film's momentum.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to prove why it remains one of the biggest theatrical sensations of the year. Just when trade watchers expected the film to slow down in its fifth week, the action spy thriller bounced back strongly on Day 31 and moved close to the massive Rs 1,750 crore worldwide milestone.

Despite facing fresh competition from Akshay Kumar’s newly released Bhooth Bangla, the Aditya Dhar directorial has shown remarkable staying power at ticket windows.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 31

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 4.65 crore net in India on Day 31, registering a sharp 72.2% jump from Day 30’s Rs 2.70 crore.

This pushed the film’s India net total to Rs 1,110.47 crore, underlining its extraordinary long-run

The worldwide figures are equally impressive. The film’s global gross now stands at around Rs 1,749 crore, including:success.

India Gross: Rs 1,329.31 crore

Rs 1,329.31 crore Overseas Gross: Rs 419.60 crore

The overseas market alone contributed another boost on Day 31, helping the film edge closer to another historic benchmark.

Beats Pushpa 2, Sets New Benchmark

With these latest numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly gone past the lifetime total of Pushpa 2, making it one of Indian cinema’s top-grossing films.

The film has already created multiple milestones and is now eyeing its next big target as it marches ahead in theatres.

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Bhooth Bangla Competition Yet No Major Slowdown

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla entered cinemas this weekend and has opened to solid numbers, reportedly collecting Rs 35 crore net in India in two days.

Even with new competition taking screens and audience attention, Dhurandhar 2 has maintained momentum.