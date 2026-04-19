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HomeEntertainmentMoviesRanveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 1,750 Cr Worldwide Despite Clash With Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Nears Rs 1,750 Cr Worldwide Despite Clash With Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 31: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster records strong growth, nears Rs 1,750 crore worldwide and surpasses Pushpa 2.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film nears ₹1,750 crore worldwide mark in fifth week.
  • Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹4.65 crore India net on Day 31.
  • Film surpasses Pushpa 2 total, becoming top-grossing.
  • New competition fails to significantly slow film's momentum.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to prove why it remains one of the biggest theatrical sensations of the year. Just when trade watchers expected the film to slow down in its fifth week, the action spy thriller bounced back strongly on Day 31 and moved close to the massive Rs 1,750 crore worldwide milestone.

Despite facing fresh competition from Akshay Kumar’s newly released Bhooth Bangla, the Aditya Dhar directorial has shown remarkable staying power at ticket windows.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE: Pushpa 2 ‘Bows’ To Dhurandhar 2 As It Breaks Its Record

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 31

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 4.65 crore net in India on Day 31, registering a sharp 72.2% jump from Day 30’s Rs 2.70 crore.

This pushed the film’s India net total to Rs 1,110.47 crore, underlining its extraordinary long-run

The worldwide figures are equally impressive. The film’s global gross now stands at around Rs 1,749 crore, including:success.

  • India Gross: Rs 1,329.31 crore
  • Overseas Gross: Rs 419.60 crore

The overseas market alone contributed another boost on Day 31, helping the film edge closer to another historic benchmark.

Beats Pushpa 2, Sets New Benchmark

With these latest numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly gone past the lifetime total of Pushpa 2, making it one of Indian cinema’s top-grossing films.

The film has already created multiple milestones and is now eyeing its next big target as it marches ahead in theatres.

ALSO READ: Has Punjabi Singer Kaka Ji Tied the Knot? Latest Instagram Post Fuels Speculation

Bhooth Bangla Competition Yet No Major Slowdown

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla entered cinemas this weekend and has opened to solid numbers, reportedly collecting Rs 35 crore net in India in two days.

Even with new competition taking screens and audience attention, Dhurandhar 2 has maintained momentum. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current worldwide collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

The film's worldwide gross stands at approximately Rs 1,749 crore. This includes Rs 1,329.31 crore from India and Rs 419.60 crore from overseas.

How did Dhurandhar: The Revenge perform on Day 31 in India?

On Day 31, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 4.65 crore net in India, showing a significant jump from the previous day. Its India net total has reached Rs 1,110.47 crore.

Has Dhurandhar: The Revenge surpassed Pushpa 2 in collections?

Yes, with its latest numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly surpassed the lifetime total of Pushpa 2, making it one of Indian cinema's top-grossing films.

Has the release of Bhooth Bangla affected Dhurandhar: The Revenge's performance?

Despite facing competition from Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2 has maintained its momentum at the box office.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Bhooth Bangla Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office
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