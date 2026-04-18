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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRemember Naman Arora From India’s Got Latent? He Plays Salesman In THIS Film

Remember Naman Arora From India’s Got Latent? He Plays Salesman In THIS Film

Naman Arora shines as the slick Gadgetray salesman in Toaster, clashing hilariously with Rajkummar Rao's miserly Ramakant over a refund.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajkummar Rao stars as a miser in Netflix's
  • His quest for a toaster refund causes chaos and mishaps.
  • Naman Arora shines as a comedic appliance salesman.
  • The film is a dark comedy about frugality and disasters.

Get ready for a crispy bite of hilarity with Toaster, Netflix's latest black comedy where every penny counts and chaos brews over a humble appliance. Rajkummar Rao unleashes his comic genius as Ramakant, the ultimate miser whose quest for a refund spirals into a wild whirl of mishaps, murders, and mayhem. Paired with Sanya Malhotra's exasperated wife, this Vivek Daschaudary directorial toasts up self-deprecating laughs and quirky thrills. Not your everyday bread-and-butter flick, it's darkly delicious, proving small stakes can spark big laughs.

Latent: Naman Malhotra Portrays As Salesman In Film.

Latent's Naman Arora steals the show as the slick appliance salesman, whose impeccable comic timing turns sales pitches into side-splitters. His over-the-top haggling and deadpan reactions have netizens buzzing. Online clips of his toaster demo gone wrong, complete with exaggerated gadget love and customer chaos, are viral gold, racking up laughs with memes like "Salesman ke saamne koi nahi tikta!" 

Naman Arora plays the Gadgetray Salesman in Toaster, a standout supporting role that showcases his impeccable comic timing and over-the-top energy. As the slick, fast-talking seller who clashes with Rajkummar Rao's miserly Ramakant over a refund, he turns mundane appliance haggling into pure hilarity, earning praise as the film's funniest character. His deadpan reactions and exaggerated pitches, like calling out Ramakant's cheapness have spawned viral memes and clips online, with fans dubbing him "Salesman of the Year" for stealing scenes amid the chaos.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Reveals Aarav Chose Fashion Over Films, ‘Voh Bechara Rs 4500 Ki Naukri Kar Raha Hai'

 
 
 
 
 
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ALSO READ | Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Masoom Sharma; Singer Apologises: ‘Mujhe Uska Poora Regret Hai'

About The Film Toaster

Featuring a stellar cast including Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Seema Pahwa, and more, Toaster follows Ramakant's obsessive hunt to reclaim his gifted toaster after a wedding cancellation, dragging him into a hilarious chain of disasters that tests his marriage and frugality. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the plot of the movie Toaster?

Toaster is a black comedy about a miser named Ramakant who goes to extreme lengths to get a refund for a gifted toaster after a wedding cancellation.

Who plays the main character in Toaster?

Rajkummar Rao plays the lead role of Ramakant, a very frugal man whose quest for a refund causes chaos.

Who portrays the appliance salesman in Toaster?

Naman Arora plays the salesman, whose comic timing and over-the-top reactions have gained significant attention and viral clips.

What genre is the film Toaster?

Toaster is a black comedy that blends self-deprecating humor with quirky thrills and dark humor.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
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Viral Memes Naman Arora Toaster Salesman Rajkummar Rao Banter Funniest Character
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