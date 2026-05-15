Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Teaser Out, Fans Say 'One More Disaster'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Welcome To The Jungle teaser releases, promising chaotic fun.

Ensemble cast hints at action and humor in film.

Teaser sparks mixed reactions online, from excitement to criticism.

Film slated for theatrical release on June 26.

Akshay Kumar has finally lifted the curtain on Welcome To The Jungle, and it’s already stirring plenty of excitement. Released on 15 May 2026, the teaser offers a lively glimpse into the third instalment of the popular Welcome franchise, hinting at a chaotic, laughter-filled ride. With a sprawling ensemble and a mix of action and humour, the film looks set to deliver a full-blown entertainer that fans have clearly been waiting for.

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Teaser Promises High-Energy Entertainment

The teaser wastes no time in setting the tone. Packed with fast-paced moments, comic confusion and langer-than-life visuals, it delivers exactly what audiences expect from the franchise. Social media has been buzzing ever since, with viewers reacting enthusiastically to the film’s vibrant energy and multi-star appeal.

Following the release of Akshay Kumar’s ultra-stylish poster, the teaser further cements the film’s playful and over-the-top vibe. It brings back the actor in a familiar comic space that fans have long associated with him, adding to the growing anticipation.

Fans Divided Over First Glimpse

The teaser has set social media buzzing, drawing a wide mix of reactions ranging from excitement to outright criticism. While some viewers enjoyed the film’s comic tone, others questioned its overall quality.

One user said, "To be honest Paaji, it's really disappointing. Production quality dekh ke aisa lag raha hai jaise Android se shoot karke Kinemaster se edit kiya hai". Another wrote, "Welcome to one more disaster", hinting at concerns over the film’s impact.

Sarcasm also found its way into the conversation, with one comment reading, "Iske to disclaimer me hi comedy hai socho film me kya tabahi hoga". Meanwhile, an actor expressed cautious excitement, saying, "Very Excited but ek Mass entry scene chahiye".

Some viewers seemed eager for the film’s chaotic energy, with one comment stating, "This looks wild count me in for the jungle chaos! Can’t wait for the 26th June". However, criticism persisted, as another user wrote, "Another AI slop written film with generic acting!".

One more user commented, "Absolutely no freshness just cringe".

On the flip side, several fans were clearly entertained. One user shared, "NICEEE TEASER! That ending scene tho... HILARIOUS LOL! LET'SSS GOOO...", while another remarked, 'Looks like Tees Maar Khan returns".

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Release Date And Production Details

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is backed by A. A. Nadiadwala, Cape Of Good Films and Star Studios, in collaboration with Meet Bros Films and Rakesh Dang. The project is produced under the Base Industries Group banner, with Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikas Bali serving as producers, while Firoz A. Nadiadwala takes on the role of presenter.

The film is all set to hit cinemas on 26 June, promising a loud, colourful and thoroughly entertaining cinematic experience.