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HomeEntertainmentMoviesWelcome To The Jungle First Look Out: Akshay Kumar Looks Dapper In Suit And Glasses

Welcome To The Jungle First Look Out: Akshay Kumar Looks Dapper In Suit And Glasses

Akshay Kumar teases Welcome to the Jungle, the third film in the franchise, with a stylish jungle look. The film features a massive ensemble cast.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 May 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar teases new project
  • The film is the third installment in the Welcome franchise.
  • It features a massive ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon.
  • Akshay reunites with Raveena Tandon after two decades.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has left fans excited after sharing a new post on social media over his ‘next’ big project.

The actor dropped a stylish picture of himself with the caption, “Next... #WelcomeToTheJungle.”

In the picture, Akshay can be seen walking confidently through a dense jungle setup. Dressed in a dark suit paired with sunglasses, the actor in his character look for the movie looks dapper.

Akshay was last seen in Bhooth Bangla, where he reunited with director Priyadarshan in a horror-comedy entertainer. The movie has been performing strongly at the box office.

Talking about ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, the movie is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani among others.

The movie will also mark Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s reunion on screen after.more than two decades.

For the uninitiated Akshay made his Bollywood debut in 1991 with Saugandh, but it was films like Khiladi, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, International Khiladi, that established him as one of Bollywood’s biggest action stars.

He later explored comedy and proved his versatility with films like Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Garam Masala, and the Welcome franchise.

On the personal front, Akshay is married to actress turned author Twinkle Khanna, and together they are parents to two children, Aarav and Nitaara.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Akshay Kumar's next big project?

Akshay Kumar's next big project is titled 'Welcome to the Jungle'. He shared a picture from the movie set on social media.

What is 'Welcome to the Jungle'?

'Welcome to the Jungle' is the third installment in the popular 'Welcome' franchise. It features a massive ensemble cast.

Who else is starring in 'Welcome to the Jungle'?

The film boasts a large cast including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani.

Will Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon reunite in 'Welcome to the Jungle'?

Yes, 'Welcome to the Jungle' will mark the on-screen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon after more than two decades.

Published at : 13 May 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Welcome To The Jungle Akshay Kumar New Movie Akshay Kumar Comedy Movie
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