Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' debuts overseas uncut.

International version features heightened violence and language.

New scenes include extended fight sequences and beheadings.

Controversial 'football' scene with severed head depicted explicitly.

Even as Indian audiences continue to wait for Dhurandhar: The Revenge to arrive on streaming platforms, the film has made its OTT debut overseas. The movie's international OTT release comes with a "raw and uncut" label, and early viewers say it’s not for the faint-hearted. Compared to what played in cinemas, this version pushes boundaries with heightened violence, extended sequences and moments that were either trimmed or completely removed earlier.

So, what exactly has changed and why is the uncut version generating so much buzz online?

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Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: What We Know So Far

Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready for this? 😉 pic.twitter.com/yYGs06uI4H — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) May 15, 2026

The film began streaming internationally on Netflix from May 14, roughly eight weeks after its theatrical release. In India, the digital premiere is expected on JioHotstar, though an exact date remains unconfirmed.

Interestingly, reports suggest that the Indian OTT version will mirror the censored theatrical cut approved by the CBFC. That contrast has only fuelled curiosity around the international version, which includes longer sequences, uncensored language and far more graphic storytelling.

Extra Scenes Reveal Unfiltered Violence

Viewers who’ve accessed the overseas cut have pointed out several sequences that feel noticeably more brutal.

One such moment appears early in the film, where Jaskirat's rampage includes an extended shot of him attacking a man with a hammer, this time shows in full, without any edits. Similarly, the climactic scene set in Muridke retains a graphic moment where the protagonists crushes a man's head using a cement block, a detail toned down in cinemas.

Another sequence from the Lyari Gang War has also been lengthened, showing Hamza engaging in a far more aggressive and prolonged attack involving a burning object.

Uncensored Language Restored

The theatrical version drew criticism for muting several expletives. In contrast, the OTT version leaves nothing to the imagination. Dialogues now include unfiltered abuses, with subtitles accurately reflecting the original language. This is something that many viewers say adds to the film's gritt realism.

More Beheadings Added

One of the most talked-about scenes in cinemas involved Arshad Pappu's beheading by Uzair Baloch. While that moment remains, the OTT version goes further.

Additional sequences now show multiple beheadings during the Lyari Gang War, including a disturbing visual where Hamza uses a shop shutter to carry out executions. It is something that was entirely absent from the theatrical run.

The Controversial 'Football' Scene

The most shocking addition is a sequence long association with urban folklore, Uzair Baloch playing football with Arshad Pappu’s severed head.

While the theatrical version merely hinted at this, the OTT cut depicts it explicitly. The scene also includes an extra shot featuring Uzair at the end, which had previously only appeared in promotional material.

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Subtle Character Changes In Key Moments

Not all changes revolve around violence. In a crucial emotional scene involving Pinda's death, viewers noticed a different reaction from the protagonist. This time, the response appears more restrained and composed compared to the theatrical portrayal, offering a slightly altered character perspective.