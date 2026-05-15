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HomeEntertainmentMoviesJailer 2 Crew Member, 28, Dies In Chennai After Electrocution On Set; Probe On

Jailer 2 Crew Member, 28, Dies In Chennai After Electrocution On Set; Probe On

Following the crew member’s death, police have launched an investigation into the incident and have yet to file an FIR.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 May 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Crew member died from electric shock on Jailer 2 film set.
  • Karthikeyan, 28, electrocuted during set construction work.
  • Police investigate the fatal accident on Chennai film set.
  • Jailer 2, Rajinikanth's sequel, shooting concluded in April.

A crew member died after suffering an electric shock on the sets of the upcoming Tamil film Jailer 2, which stars Rajinikanth. The incident reportedly took place at a private film studio in Chennai. The 28-year-old has been identified as Karthikeyan.

Karthikeyan, according to a PTI report, was involved in art direction work and was helping erect a house-like set for the film when the accident occurred. He allegedly came in contact with an electrical leak and suffered a fatal electrocution.

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Police officials from Kanathur stated that an FIR is yet to be registered and that further investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

Jailer 2 Shoot Wrapped Up In April

The shooting of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 was wrapped up in April this year. The makers had announced the completion of filming on social media and shared pictures from a cake-cutting ceremony held with the cast and crew. However, the release date of the film is yet to be officially announced.

Jailer 2 serves as the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which also starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film emerged as a massive commercial success and reportedly earned over Rs 650 crore worldwide. Produced by Sun Pictures, the action-comedy sequel features Rajinikanth reprising his role alongside actors including SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan.

Jailer 2 Leaked Online

Given the excitement surrounding the film and Rajinikanth’s massive fan following, leaked clips from the movie had earlier surfaced online and were widely circulated on social media.

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At the time, the makers had issued a stern warning against sharing pirated content. “Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips,” the statement read.

The production house had further urged fans and media pages not to repost leaked footage.

“We kindly request members of the media and fan clubs to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the note added.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What tragic incident occurred on the sets of Jailer 2?

A 28-year-old crew member named Karthikeyan died after suffering an electric shock on the film's set in Chennai.

What was Karthikeyan doing when the accident happened?

He was involved in art direction work and was helping to erect a house-like set for the film when he allegedly came into contact with an electrical leak.

Has an FIR been registered regarding the incident?

No, police officials have stated that an FIR is yet to be registered. Further investigations are ongoing.

When was the shooting for Jailer 2 completed?

The shooting for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, was wrapped up in April of this year.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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Rajinikanth Jailer 2
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