Aamir Khan Sings 'Papa Kehte Hain' At Friend's Birthday, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khan is preparing for the sequel '3 Idiots 2'.

Aamir Khan gave everyone a sweet surprise at filmmaker Ashoke Pandit's birthday celebration recently. The actor picked up the mic and sang his iconic track Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega from his 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, leaving everyone in the room emotional and nostalgic. A video from the evening has since gone viral on the Internet.

In his post, Ashoke wrote, "At some point in life, the balance sheet of 'kya khoya, kya paya' stops being about achievements, money, or milestones. You realise your real wealth lies in the people who show up — the ones who answer your call, bless you with genuine warmth, and are simply happy to stand beside you on your important days. In the end, we are remembered not by what we owned, but by the hearts that made us feel we belonged."

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About Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released on April 29, 1988. Directed by Mansoor Khan and produced by Nasir Hussain, the romantic drama followed two young lovers from rival families. The film marked the lead debut of both Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, turning them into overnight stars.

Songs like Papa Kehte Hain, Gazab Ka Hai Din, and Akele Hain To Kya Gham Hai became massive hits and have stayed close to the hearts of fans ever since.

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Aamir Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, alongside Genelia D'Souza. He is now gearing up for 3 Idiots 2, the much-awaited sequel to his 2009 blockbuster. R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi will be returning for the sequel as well. Reports suggest the film will feature a significant time leap.