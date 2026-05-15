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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan Sings 'Papa Kehte Hain' At Friend's Birthday, Video Goes Viral

Aamir Khan Sings 'Papa Kehte Hain' At Friend's Birthday, Video Goes Viral

Aamir Khan sang 'Papa Kehte Hain' from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak at Ashoke Pandit's birthday bash. The nostalgic video went viral on the Internet and has been winning hearts.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 May 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
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  • Khan is preparing for the sequel '3 Idiots 2'.

Aamir Khan gave everyone a sweet surprise at filmmaker Ashoke Pandit's birthday celebration recently. The actor picked up the mic and sang his iconic track Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega from his 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, leaving everyone in the room emotional and nostalgic. A video from the evening has since gone viral on the Internet.

In his post, Ashoke wrote, "At some point in life, the balance sheet of 'kya khoya, kya paya' stops being about achievements, money, or milestones. You realise your real wealth lies in the people who show up — the ones who answer your call, bless you with genuine warmth, and are simply happy to stand beside you on your important days. In the end, we are remembered not by what we owned, but by the hearts that made us feel we belonged."

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About Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released on April 29, 1988. Directed by Mansoor Khan and produced by Nasir Hussain, the romantic drama followed two young lovers from rival families. The film marked the lead debut of both Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, turning them into overnight stars.

Songs like Papa Kehte Hain, Gazab Ka Hai Din, and Akele Hain To Kya Gham Hai became massive hits and have stayed close to the hearts of fans ever since.

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Aamir Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, alongside Genelia D'Souza. He is now gearing up for 3 Idiots 2, the much-awaited sequel to his 2009 blockbuster. R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi will be returning for the sequel as well. Reports suggest the film will feature a significant time leap.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the theme of Ashoke Pandit's birthday post?

Ashoke Pandit reflected on how true wealth in life is found in the people who show up and support you, rather than material achievements.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Ashoke Pandit Aamir Khan Movies Aamir Khan 3 Idiots Aamir Khan Junaid Khan Aamir Khan 3 Idiots 2
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