Samay Raina Drops Comedy Special ‘Still Alive’ Teaser; Uses Ranveer Allahbadia’s Latent Clip

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Comedian Samay Raina has unveiled the trailer for his upcoming comedy special, Still Alive, marking a significant moment in his return to the spotlight. Released on Sunday, the special promises a raw and unfiltered take on his journey over the past year. Rather than addressing controversy directly, the performance focuses on honesty, sharp humour and personal reflection, positioning itself as one of Raina’s most candid and introspective works to date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

Comeback After Controversy

The special comes nearly a year after the backlash surrounding his show India’s Got Latent, which led to legal scrutiny and public criticism. The controversy was triggered by remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia, with the episode quickly going viral.

This was followed by multiple FIRs across states, summons from the National Commission for Women, and an inquiry by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. The matter escalated to the Supreme Court of India. Raina subsequently removed all episodes of the show from YouTube and cooperated with authorities, including undergoing a lengthy interrogation in Navi Mumbai.

From India To The World Stage

Raina returned to live performances in August 2025 with his Still Alive & Unfiltered tour, beginning in Bengaluru and Delhi before expanding internationally. The tour spanned Europe, Australia and North America, culminating in a landmark performance at Madison Square Garden, making him one of the youngest Indian comedians to perform at the iconic venue.

The new special is being described as his most personal work yet, blending observational comedy with introspection shaped by recent experiences.

Still Alive is set to premiere on YouTube on April 7, offering audiences a closer look at a comedian navigating fame, controversy and creative evolution.