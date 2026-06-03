'Alive And Active': Marco Rubio Shares Big Update On Mojtaba Khamenei

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Secretary of State Marco Rubio: Iran's leader is alive and active.

Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly increasing involvement in country's affairs.

Reopening Strait of Hormuz, nuclear limits tied to sanctions relief.

Diplomatic deadlock persists despite fragile ceasefire, Rubio hopeful.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is alive and has become increasingly involved in the country’s affairs.

Khamenei was injured on February 28 during a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran, an operation that also killed his father, Ali Khamenei.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio said there were indications that the Iranian leader had begun taking a more active role in decision-making.

“I think there are indications out there that he is increasingly engaging at some level,” Rubio told senators.

Signs of Engagement Amid Diplomatic Deadlock

Rubio’s remarks come at a time when negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain stalled despite a fragile ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8.

The ceasefire, which helped ease tensions after weeks of confrontation, is now facing growing pressure as both sides remain at odds over key issues.

Even so, Rubio said he remains hopeful that a diplomatic breakthrough is still possible.

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US Sees Possibility of Agreement

The secretary of state said the prospect of a deal remains open and could materialise at any time if both sides are willing to make progress.

“There is the prospect before us, which could happen today, it could happen tomorrow, it could happen next week,” Rubio said.

However, he stressed that any easing of sanctions would depend on significant concessions from Tehran regarding its nuclear activities and regional actions.

Strait of Hormuz Reopening a Key Demand

Rubio said Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for global oil and gas shipments, and stop targeting vessels passing through the waterway.

According to Rubio, the United States would assist in clearing mines allegedly placed by Iran once Tehran commits to restoring safe passage through the strait.

“They have to announce very clearly ‘The straits are now open, we're not charging a toll’. We will help remove the mines that they put in there, and they will not fire on ships,” he said.

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Nuclear Restrictions Linked to Sanctions Relief

Beyond maritime security, Rubio said Iran must agree to sharply limit or completely halt uranium enrichment activities.

He said Tehran would need to accept long-term restrictions on its nuclear programme as part of any future agreement.

“They have to agree on negotiating severe and long-term limitations and/or cancellation of enrichment activity,” Rubio said.

Rubio added that Iran’s sanctions are tied directly to its nuclear programme and enrichment activities, suggesting that meaningful sanctions relief would only come if those concerns are addressed.

“Iran is being sanctioned because they've highly enriched uranium, Iran is being sanctioned because of their nuclear activities, if they agree to give up those things, there will be sanctions relief,” he said.