Michael vs Project Hail Mary: Who Dominated The Box Office In India On Day 1?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Musical biopic 'Michael' opened strongly, surpassing 'Project Hail Mary' on day one.

'Michael' garnered Rs 10.40 crore net in India by its third day.

'Project Hail Mary' has earned Rs 24.70 crore net in India.

'Oppenheimer' achieved a record opening day for Hollywood in India.

The cinematic landscape often witnesses a clash of titans, where genre, director prestige, and audience anticipation collide to create box office history. Whether it is a deep-dive musical biopic, a high-stakes sci-fi epic, or a gritty historical drama, every film embarks on a unique journey from its first frame to its ultimate performance. While some movies sprint out of the gates with record-shattering numbers, others build momentum through sustained interest and critical acclaim. As we look at these three distinct cinematic spectacles, their initial box office performances reveal how differently audiences respond to star power and storytelling.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 3

Michael, the highly anticipated musical biopic, arrived in theaters with significant buzz, aiming to capture the essence of its subject through a grand, rhythmic lens. In the Indian market, it demonstrated immediate strength, outpacing the established sci-fi title Project Hail Mary by nearly 70% on its opening day. With a robust debut that included previews, Michael quickly crossed the Rs 5.5 crore net mark in India. As of its third day, the film continued its run across hundreds of shows, accumulating a total India net collection of Rs10.40 crore.

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Project Hail Mary Collection Day 3

In stark contrast, Project Hail Mary has been a resilient presence in the theaters, having already completed a full month of its run by the time Michael hit the screens. Released on March 26, 2026, the sci-fi epic secured its own dedicated audience, managing to collect Rs 2.25 crore on its first day. While it faced competition from newer releases, Project Hail Mary cemented its status as a massive global phenomenon, having grossed approximately $165 million domestically in the U.S. by late March. Its performance in India, though different in scale to Michael, showcased a steady hold throughout its first week with a total net of Rs 24.70 crore.

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Oppenheimer Collection

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer (2023) stands as a monumental benchmark in the Indian box office landscape for Hollywood films. Upon its release in July 2023, Christopher Nolan’s historical masterpiece made an explosive entrance, earning Rs 14.50 crore net on its opening day alone. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 17.37 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 14.50 Cr so far.

Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 150.00 Cr in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 167.37 Cr. This performance effectively secured the biggest opening day for a Hollywood film in India that year, outperforming major blockbusters like Fast X and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Michael (2026) vs. Project Hail Mary (2026) vs. Oppenheimer (2023)

Ultimately, the comparison reveals the volatile nature of the box office. Oppenheimer remains the gold standard for high-concept, director-driven openings in India, while the battle between Michael and Project Hail Mary highlights the shifting dynamics between new musical biopics and established long-running sci-fi hits.