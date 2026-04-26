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HomeEntertainmentMichael vs Project Hail Mary: Who Dominated The Box Office In India On Day 1?

Michael vs Project Hail Mary: Who Dominated The Box Office In India On Day 1?

From Oppenheimer’s historic Indian opening to Michael’s recent surge past Project Hail Mary, these films illustrate the varying power of genre and star-driven cinema.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Musical biopic 'Michael' opened strongly, surpassing 'Project Hail Mary' on day one.
  • 'Michael' garnered Rs 10.40 crore net in India by its third day.
  • 'Project Hail Mary' has earned Rs 24.70 crore net in India.
  • 'Oppenheimer' achieved a record opening day for Hollywood in India.

The cinematic landscape often witnesses a clash of titans, where genre, director prestige, and audience anticipation collide to create box office history. Whether it is a deep-dive musical biopic, a high-stakes sci-fi epic, or a gritty historical drama, every film embarks on a unique journey from its first frame to its ultimate performance. While some movies sprint out of the gates with record-shattering numbers, others build momentum through sustained interest and critical acclaim. As we look at these three distinct cinematic spectacles, their initial box office performances reveal how differently audiences respond to star power and storytelling.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 3

Michael, the highly anticipated musical biopic, arrived in theaters with significant buzz, aiming to capture the essence of its subject through a grand, rhythmic lens. In the Indian market, it demonstrated immediate strength, outpacing the established sci-fi title Project Hail Mary by nearly 70% on its opening day. With a robust debut that included previews, Michael quickly crossed the Rs 5.5 crore net mark in India. As of its third day, the film continued its run across hundreds of shows, accumulating a total India net collection of Rs10.40 crore.

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Project Hail Mary Collection Day 3

In stark contrast, Project Hail Mary has been a resilient presence in the theaters, having already completed a full month of its run by the time Michael hit the screens. Released on March 26, 2026, the sci-fi epic secured its own dedicated audience, managing to collect Rs 2.25 crore on its first day. While it faced competition from newer releases, Project Hail Mary cemented its status as a massive global phenomenon, having grossed approximately $165 million domestically in the U.S. by late March. Its performance in India, though different in scale to Michael, showcased a steady hold throughout its first week with a total net of Rs 24.70 crore.

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Oppenheimer Collection

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer (2023) stands as a monumental benchmark in the Indian box office landscape for Hollywood films. Upon its release in July 2023, Christopher Nolan’s historical masterpiece made an explosive entrance, earning Rs 14.50 crore net on its opening day alone. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 17.37 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 14.50 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 150.00 Cr in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 167.37 Cr. This performance effectively secured the biggest opening day for a Hollywood film in India that year, outperforming major blockbusters like Fast X and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Michael (2026) vs. Project Hail Mary (2026) vs. Oppenheimer (2023)

Ultimately, the comparison reveals the volatile nature of the box office. Oppenheimer remains the gold standard for high-concept, director-driven openings in India, while the battle between Michael and Project Hail Mary highlights the shifting dynamics between new musical biopics and established long-running sci-fi hits.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Michael perform on its opening day in India compared to Project Hail Mary?

Michael significantly outperformed Project Hail Mary on its opening day in India, by nearly 70%. Michael quickly crossed Rs 5.5 crore net.

What was the total India net collection for Michael by its third day?

By its third day, Michael had accumulated a total India net collection of Rs 10.40 crore. The film continued its run across hundreds of shows.

How has Project Hail Mary performed globally?

Project Hail Mary has become a massive global phenomenon, grossing approximately $165 million domestically in the U.S. by late March. It showed a steady hold in India.

What was Oppenheimer's opening day collection in India?

Oppenheimer had an explosive entrance in India, earning Rs 14.50 crore net on its opening day. This marked the biggest opening day for a Hollywood film in India that year.

What is the worldwide gross collection for Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer has a total worldwide gross collection of Rs 167.37 crore. This includes its overseas gross of Rs 150.00 crore.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Box Office Indian Cinema Oppenheimer Project Hail Mary Michael Movie Hollywood Collections Musical Biopic
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