Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spider-Noir trailer debuts, blending detective style with action.

Nicolas Cage stars as Ben Reilly, a 1930s PI.

Series offers dual release: black and white, and color.

Villains like Sandman and Megawatt appear in trailer.

A shadowy city, dangerous enemies and Nicolas Cage in a trench coat, Spider-Noir has finally arrived with its first official trailer, and it already looks unlike any Spider-Man project fans have seen before. Prime Video and MGM+ have now offered viewers a striking first glimpse at the upcoming drama, blending comic-book spectacle with classic detective style.

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First Look Revealed At CCXPMX26

The trailer made its debut on Saturday during CCXPMX26 in Mexico City. Cast members Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Jack Huston and Karen Rodriguez attended the event alongside creator and co-showrunner Oren Uziel.

Before the footage rolled, fans were welcomed with a video message from Nicolas Cage. The audience was then shown an extended scene from the eight-episode series.

A Unique Dual Release In Colour, Black And White

Staying true to its noir roots, the trailer launched in two separate versions, ‘Authentic Black & White’ and ‘True-Hue Full Color’.

The series itself will follow the same approach. Prime Video releases the full season globally on May 27 as a binge drop.

Nicolas Cage Plays Ben Reilly

Inspired by Cage’s voice role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the new show places him centre stage as Ben Reilly, a weary and struggling private investigator in 1930s New York City.

Once the city’s only superhero, Reilly is pulled back into action while confronting painful memories after a deeply personal tragedy.

Villains, Action And Comic Book Chaos

The trailer hints at a larger world than many expected. Alongside detective drama, viewers get explosive action sequences and appearances from classic foes.

Sandman appears in battle scenes, while Megawatt, a lesser-known Spider-Man villain with electric powers also features. Brendan Gleeson plays an Irish crime boss widely believed to be Silvermane, giving the trailer a formidable central threat.

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Separate From Other Spider-Man Universes

Although rooted in the Spider-Man Noir comics, the series stands as its own story. It is not connected to Sony’s Spider-Man films or the Into the Spider-Verse franchise.

Sony Pictures Television produces the project for MGM+ and Prime Video. Harry Bradbeer directed and executive produced the opening two episodes, while Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serve as co-showrunners.