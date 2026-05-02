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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKaran Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Confirmed By Manish Malhotra - All We Know So Far

Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Confirmed By Manish Malhotra - All We Know So Far

Manish Malhotra confirms Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 debut look, teasing major Indian presence on the red carpet. Here’s what to expect from the fashion moment.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 May 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karan Johar to make Met Gala debut May 4, 2026.
  • Designer Manish Malhotra confirms crafting Johar's custom look.
  • Malhotra hints at increased Indian presence on red carpet.
  • Johar's ensemble expected to blend Indian craft with couture.

The Met Gala 2026 is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about fashion nights of the year, and the excitement has only intensified. A major Bollywood name is finally stepping onto the iconic red carpet, and the confirmation has come straight from the designer crafting the look himself.

ALSO READ: 'Nostalgia Is Powerful', Karan Johar Reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2

Manish Malhotra Confirm's Karan Johar's Debut

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is officially set to make his much-awaited Met Gala debut on May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The revelation has been confirmed by celebrated designer Manish Malhotra, who will personally be behind Johar’s custom look for the global fashion night.

'This Time I'm Gonna Be Designing...'

The confirmation came during Manish Malhotra’s appearance on CBS Saturday Morning, where he addressed the growing speculation and put all rumours to rest.

Speaking about the project, he said, "This time I'm gonna be designing for a very big director who's known for his fashion and movies, Karan Johar."

He didn’t stop there. Malhotra further hinted that the red carpet will see a stronger Indian presence this year, adding, "There's gonna be a lot more coming up on the red carpet… let's wait and watch."

What To Expect From Karan Johar's Met Gala Look

Known for his love of bold silhouettes and maximalist fashion statements, Karan Johar’s Met Gala appearance is already generating buzz. His custom Manish Malhotra ensemble is expected to fuse traditional Indian craftsmanship with a global couture edge, perfectly aligning with this year’s theme, “Costume Art”, and the dress code, “Fashion Is Art”.

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Manish Malhotra's Met Gala Debut

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Manish Malhotra himself made his Met Gala debut in 2025, delivering a powerful fashion statement in a black ensemble paired with a crisp white shirt and tailored trousers. His richly embroidered floor-length blazer, adorned with gold threadwork and intricate detailing, stood out as one of the evening’s most regal looks.

The ensemble, finished with a striking brooch-tie detail, firmly placed Indian couture in the global spotlight.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Karan Johar attending the Met Gala 2026?

Yes, Karan Johar is confirmed to make his Met Gala debut on May 4, 2026. Designer Manish Malhotra will be creating his custom look.

Who is designing Karan Johar's Met Gala outfit?

Celebrated Indian designer Manish Malhotra is designing Karan Johar's custom ensemble for the Met Gala 2026.

What is the theme for the Met Gala 2026?

The theme for the Met Gala 2026 is

What can be expected from Karan Johar's Met Gala look?

Karan Johar's custom Manish Malhotra outfit is expected to blend Indian craftsmanship with global couture, fitting the

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Manish Malhotra ENtertainment News Met Gala 2026
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