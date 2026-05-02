Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Confirmed By Manish Malhotra - All We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Johar to make Met Gala debut May 4, 2026.

Designer Manish Malhotra confirms crafting Johar's custom look.

Malhotra hints at increased Indian presence on red carpet.

Johar's ensemble expected to blend Indian craft with couture.

The Met Gala 2026 is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about fashion nights of the year, and the excitement has only intensified. A major Bollywood name is finally stepping onto the iconic red carpet, and the confirmation has come straight from the designer crafting the look himself.

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Manish Malhotra Confirm's Karan Johar's Debut

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is officially set to make his much-awaited Met Gala debut on May 4, 2026, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The revelation has been confirmed by celebrated designer Manish Malhotra, who will personally be behind Johar’s custom look for the global fashion night.

'This Time I'm Gonna Be Designing...'

The confirmation came during Manish Malhotra’s appearance on CBS Saturday Morning, where he addressed the growing speculation and put all rumours to rest.

Speaking about the project, he said, "This time I'm gonna be designing for a very big director who's known for his fashion and movies, Karan Johar."

He didn’t stop there. Malhotra further hinted that the red carpet will see a stronger Indian presence this year, adding, "There's gonna be a lot more coming up on the red carpet… let's wait and watch."

What To Expect From Karan Johar's Met Gala Look

Known for his love of bold silhouettes and maximalist fashion statements, Karan Johar’s Met Gala appearance is already generating buzz. His custom Manish Malhotra ensemble is expected to fuse traditional Indian craftsmanship with a global couture edge, perfectly aligning with this year’s theme, “Costume Art”, and the dress code, “Fashion Is Art”.

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Manish Malhotra's Met Gala Debut

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Manish Malhotra himself made his Met Gala debut in 2025, delivering a powerful fashion statement in a black ensemble paired with a crisp white shirt and tailored trousers. His richly embroidered floor-length blazer, adorned with gold threadwork and intricate detailing, stood out as one of the evening’s most regal looks.

The ensemble, finished with a striking brooch-tie detail, firmly placed Indian couture in the global spotlight.